Premier League build-up and reaction

Huddersfield players celebrate victory against Wolves
  1. Jan Siewert enjoys first win as Huddersfield manager on Tuesday night
  2. New boss Brendan Rodgers watches Leicester beat Brighton while Everton and Newcastle also win
  3. Arsenal v Bournemouth & Southampton v Fulham (19:45 GMT)
  4. Chelsea v Spurs, Palace v Man Utd, Liverpool v Watford & Man City v West Ham (20:00 GMT)
  2. Schar wonder goal propels Newcastle to victory

    Newcastle 2-0 Burnley

    As for Newcastle, are they now safe after beating Burnley last night?

    A sublime goal by Fabian Schar helped ease the Magpies' relegation worries as Burnley's unbeaten eight-game Premier League run came to an end.

    Can't find any pics of Schar's strike. No surprise really. Can't see many photographers being primed to click away when the full-back picked the ball up 30 yards out. Didn't know he had that in his locker!!

  3. Great escapes

    Huddersfield had taken just one point from their previous 14 league games.

    But last night's win leaves them 11 points from safety with 10 games left.

    Well, stranger things happened... here are some of the Premier League's other great escapes.

  4. Town 'still have a chance' of survival - Siewert

    Huddersfield 1-0 Wolves

    Steve Mounie scored the winner in the 91st minute to end a 14-game winless run for Huddersfield.

    Manager Jan Siewert said Town "still have a chance" of Premier League survival. They couldn't? Could they?

  5. Siewert's first win

    Huddersfield 1-0 Wolves

    Jan Siewert
    Copyright: PA

    Yep, that's right. Huddersfield won!

    It was just the third win of the season for Town and their first since 25 November. And therefore Jan Siewert's first after his reign began with four straight defeats.

    It was the first time we've seen the German celebrate...properly. And coming off Borussia Dortmund's coaching conveyor belt isn't the only thing he has in common with Jurgen Klopp.

    But firstly, here's what happened in last night's Premier League games...

    Premier League results from 26 February
    Copyright: BBC
  7. Good morning

    Good morning and thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to last night's Premier League games.

    We want to hear what you made of it all too and we'll bring you any breaking news this morning.

    We'll also look ahead to tonight's games, with six more Premier League fixtures on the horizon. Yay!

