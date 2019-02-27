Live
Premier League build-up and reaction
viewing this page
Summary
- Jan Siewert enjoys first win as Huddersfield manager on Tuesday night
- New boss Brendan Rodgers watches Leicester beat Brighton while Everton and Newcastle also win
- Arsenal v Bournemouth & Southampton v Fulham (19:45 GMT)
- Chelsea v Spurs, Palace v Man Utd, Liverpool v Watford & Man City v West Ham (20:00 GMT)
- Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Strike!!
Newcastle 2-0 Burnley
Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer didn't see that Schar strike coming either...
Schar wonder goal propels Newcastle to victory
Newcastle 2-0 Burnley
As for Newcastle, are they now safe after beating Burnley last night?
A sublime goal by Fabian Schar helped ease the Magpies' relegation worries as Burnley's unbeaten eight-game Premier League run came to an end.
Can't find any pics of Schar's strike. No surprise really. Can't see many photographers being primed to click away when the full-back picked the ball up 30 yards out. Didn't know he had that in his locker!!
Great escapes
Huddersfield had taken just one point from their previous 14 league games.
But last night's win leaves them 11 points from safety with 10 games left.
Well, stranger things happened... here are some of the Premier League's other great escapes.
Town 'still have a chance' of survival - Siewert
Huddersfield 1-0 Wolves
Steve Mounie scored the winner in the 91st minute to end a 14-game winless run for Huddersfield.
Manager Jan Siewert said Town "still have a chance" of Premier League survival. They couldn't? Could they?
Siewert's first win
Huddersfield 1-0 Wolves
Yep, that's right. Huddersfield won!
It was just the third win of the season for Town and their first since 25 November. And therefore Jan Siewert's first after his reign began with four straight defeats.
It was the first time we've seen the German celebrate...properly. And coming off Borussia Dortmund's coaching conveyor belt isn't the only thing he has in common with Jurgen Klopp.
Post update
But firstly, here's what happened in last night's Premier League games...
Good morning
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to last night's Premier League games.
We want to hear what you made of it all too and we'll bring you any breaking news this morning.
We'll also look ahead to tonight's games, with six more Premier League fixtures on the horizon. Yay!