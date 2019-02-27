Premier League build-up and reaction

As for Newcastle, are they now safe after beating Burnley last night?

A sublime goal by Fabian Schar helped ease the Magpies' relegation worries as Burnley's unbeaten eight-game Premier League run came to an end.

Can't find any pics of Schar's strike. No surprise really. Can't see many photographers being primed to click away when the full-back picked the ball up 30 yards out. Didn't know he had that in his locker!!