'I don't want to be compared to Brendan' - watch Neil Lennon's news conference
Summary
- 'Everybody is talking about 10, but I just want to get to eight titles just now'
- 'This club means a lot to me. I know the culture of the club'
- 'I'm not as volatile - I wanted to take on the world last time I was Celtic manager'
- Lennon will be assisted by John Kennedy and first-team coach Damien Duff
By Andy Campbell
More from Lennon
Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "I'm looking forward to meeting the players and seeing them play.
"Brendan Rodgers raised the bar, certainly in terms of trophies. Everybody's talking about 10 [titles in a row], I just want to get to eight.
"Tonight we've got a really tough game against Hearts. I know it's an old cliche but we'll just take it game by game.
"I just want to adjust quickly."
Kennedy imperative to me - Lennon
Neil Lennon says there will not be much difference in style from Brendan Rodgers' time in charge, commenting: "It'll be expansive and easy on the eye and hopefully some winning football."
And he said of assistant John Kennedy: John is imperative to me. I'm delighted he's joining me in this."
Kennedy responded by saying he was "delighted to be part of this".
"I'm not even thinking about that," said Neil Lennon after being asked if he wanted to keep the Celtic job beyond the end of the season, insisting that it was up to the club.
Neil Lennon is unsure whether he will be in the dugout for tonight's match against Hearts at Tynecastle and thanked assistant John Kennedy for preparing the team.
Celtic return a 'no brainer'
Neil Lennon apologised for his late arrival then said of his return to Celtic it was a "no brainer".
"very very grateful to be here," he said. "The board, Peter and Dermot have put the faith in me to see out the season.
"The most important thing is the club. We've lost a manager who will go down as one of the greats.
"I've got big shoes to fill. I'm looking forward to the challenge."
Celtic manager Neil Lennon and assistant John Kennedy have now taken their seats for the news conference.
Lennon's return
Still we wait
Kheredine Idessane
BBC Sport Scotland at Celtic Park
Loads of interest from the various media outlets but still no sign of Neil Lennon at 10:20...for a 10am media call.
Big games to start off
After tonight's trip to Tynecastle, Celtic visit Neil Lennon's former side Hibernian in Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final before taking on last season's Premiership runners-up Aberdeen in Glasgow the following Saturday.
Dundee away is next then, after the March international break, Celtic host Rangers.
Tuesday recap
It was a dramatic day yesterday with news breaking early on that Celtic had given Brendan Rodgers permission to speak to Leicester City about replacing Claude Puel, who left the King Power Stadium on Sunday.
It was mooted even then that Neil Lennon, having just left Hibernian, would return to the Celtic Park dugout.
By evening, all had been confirmed and Rodgers took in Leicester's 2-1 Premier League win at home to Brighton and Hove Albion last night.
And tonight, Lennon will be in charge for Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic's trip to face Hearts.
'Neil's not here yet'
Kheredine Idessane
BBC Sport Scotland at Celtic Park
There was an early frisson of excitement with three chairs initially laid out at the top table. Would chief executive Peter Lawwell be introducing his new Celtic management team? Then one chair was taken away. So likely just to be Neil Lennon and assistant John Kennedy. But we’re already running late.Just heard someone from Celtic saying: “Neil’s not here yet.”
Lennon's Celtic record
Neil Lennon managed Celtic first time round between 2010 and 2014, winning 159 of his 227 matches in charge.
He won three league titles and two Scottish Cups and took Celtic into the Champions League group stage on two occasions, reaching the last 16 once.
As a player, he won five league titles in a Celtic jersey and six domestic cups.
Lennon back at Celtic
Neil Lennon has returned to manage Celtic following Brendan Rodgers' departure to join Leicester City yesterday.
Lennon will speak to the media shortly and we'll have live video and text coverage here.