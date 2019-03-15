FA Cup: Swansea v Man City & Wolves v Man Utd - TV, in-play clips, radio & text
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Swansea City v Manchester City from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Play audio The FA Cup: Swansea City v. Manchester City from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Swansea City v Manchester City from BBC Radio Manchester
Play audio Abertawe v Manchester City from BBC Radio Cymru
Play video Quarter-Final: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United from BBC Sport
Play audio Wolves v Manchester United from BBC Radio Manchester
Play audio 16/03/2019 from BBC Radio 5 live
RTL
Summary
- Swansea v Man City - in-play clips & radio
- Wolves v Man United - BBC One coverage, in-play clips & radio