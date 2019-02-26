Rodgers set for Leicester - latest

While we are of course keeping an eye first and foremost on what happens with Brendan Rodgers and his discussions with Leicester City, it is worth noting growing rumours that former Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon could be the man to replace him. Even on a temporary basis.
During his four years as manager from 2010 to 2014, Lennon won three league titles and two Scottish Cups.
SNSCopyright: SNS
'I can see the attraction' - Levein
Quote Message: It’s a surprise. I don’t know what Brendan’s thought process was. I know he was very good for Celtic. I know he was on the brink of doing something quite spectacular. In some ways I will be sad to see him go. He has been good for the game up here. But things change and times move on and he has obviously decided he wants a new challenge. They are a Premier League club in England so I can see the attraction from Craig Levein Hearts manager and former Leicester boss
It’s a surprise. I don’t know what Brendan’s thought process was. I know he was very good for Celtic. I know he was on the brink of doing something quite spectacular. In some ways I will be sad to see him go. He has been good for the game up here. But things change and times move on and he has obviously decided he wants a new challenge. They are a Premier League club in England so I can see the attraction
Where Celtic currently stand?
Celtic currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership, eight points ahead of Rangers and 13 points ahead of Aberdeen.
BBCCopyright: BBC
'I'm fully concentrated on Celtic'
Brendan Rodgers spoke to BBC Sportsound on Sunday before the club's victory over Motherwell, where he said: "My job is to concentrate on the football aspect, and that is with Celtic."
However, when asked about it again following the match, Rodgers refused to comment before ending the interview.
Rodgers was scheduled to be speaking to the press today ahead of their trip to Hearts tomorrow, but that has now been cancelled.
SNSCopyright: SNS
Post update
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Depending on how talks progress, it is not out of the
question Brendan Rodgers could be at the King Power for Leicester's game against Brighton later today.
For guidance, the club say a Wednesday news conference is
unlikely, with Thursday looking a more probably day for Rodgers to be unveiled.
Rodgers speaking to Leicester
News broke first thing this morning that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was given permission by the club to speak to Leicester City about their vacant manager's post.
Celtic have recently released a statement, saying: "Celtic Football Club today confirmed that it has been approached by Leicester City FC to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regards to their current managerial vacancy.
"Brendan has indicated to the Club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the Club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City."
SNSCopyright: SNS
Morning...
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we bring you all the latest at what is set to be a seismic day at Celtic.
Live Reporting
By Scott Mullen
All times stated are UK
If you know your history...
Let's take you back to where it all started for Celtic and Rodgers.
It was 25 May 2016, the sun was splitting the skies and crowds gathered at Celtic Park in their thousands.
Following the departure of Ronny Deila - remember him? - the Scottish champions' supporters braced themselves for the Brendan Rodgers era to begin.
'Like telling Celtic fans Santa doesn't exist'
What a ridiculous claim, of course he does (Who else brings me my Little Mix calendar?), however, Scottish sport journalist Hugh Keevins sums things up quite nicely.
Could Neil Lennon be on his way back to Celtic?
While we are of course keeping an eye first and foremost on what happens with Brendan Rodgers and his discussions with Leicester City, it is worth noting growing rumours that former Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon could be the man to replace him. Even on a temporary basis.
During his four years as manager from 2010 to 2014, Lennon won three league titles and two Scottish Cups.
'I can see the attraction' - Levein
Where Celtic currently stand?
Celtic currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership, eight points ahead of Rangers and 13 points ahead of Aberdeen.
'I'm fully concentrated on Celtic'
Brendan Rodgers spoke to BBC Sportsound on Sunday before the club's victory over Motherwell, where he said: "My job is to concentrate on the football aspect, and that is with Celtic."
However, when asked about it again following the match, Rodgers refused to comment before ending the interview.
Rodgers was scheduled to be speaking to the press today ahead of their trip to Hearts tomorrow, but that has now been cancelled.
Post update
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Depending on how talks progress, it is not out of the question Brendan Rodgers could be at the King Power for Leicester's game against Brighton later today.
For guidance, the club say a Wednesday news conference is unlikely, with Thursday looking a more probably day for Rodgers to be unveiled.
Rodgers speaking to Leicester
News broke first thing this morning that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was given permission by the club to speak to Leicester City about their vacant manager's post.
Celtic have recently released a statement, saying: "Celtic Football Club today confirmed that it has been approached by Leicester City FC to speak to Brendan Rodgers with regards to their current managerial vacancy.
"Brendan has indicated to the Club that this is an opportunity he wishes to investigate further and therefore, very reluctantly, the Club has granted him permission to speak to Leicester City."
Morning...
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we bring you all the latest at what is set to be a seismic day at Celtic.