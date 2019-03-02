Tam Cowan and Stuart Cosgrove
Live

Listen: Off the Ball & Saturday's Scottish football

preview
163
viewing this page

BBC Radio Scotland

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Sportsound (14:00)
  2. St Mirren v Livingston (15:00) - Hosts winless in eight Premiership games
  3. Kilmarnock v Motherwell (15:00) - Original fixture was abandoned on Wednesday night due to fog
  4. Hibernian v Celtic (17:15) - Neil Lennon returns to Easter Road on Scottish Cup duty
  5. GET INVOLVED #bbcsportscot