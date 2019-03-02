Live
Listen: Off the Ball & Saturday's Scottish football
Summary
- Sportsound (14:00)
- St Mirren v Livingston (15:00) - Hosts winless in eight Premiership games
- Kilmarnock v Motherwell (15:00) - Original fixture was abandoned on Wednesday night due to fog
- Hibernian v Celtic (17:15) - Neil Lennon returns to Easter Road on Scottish Cup duty
