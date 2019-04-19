Manchester City fan

Premier League build-up plus Manchester City v Spurs

Summary

  1. Kick-off: 12:30 BST
  2. City would go one point clear at top of the league with a win
  3. Spurs can go four points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea with victory
  4. Pochettino's side knocked City out of the Champions League on Wednesday