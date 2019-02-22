Live

Premier League & Carabao Cup news conferences

preview
2,207
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces the media first on Friday
  2. Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola up later
  3. Europa League last-16 draw at 12:00 GMT - Chelsea and Arsenal await their fates
  4. Have your say: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Laura Savvas and Elizabeth Hudson

All times stated are UK

  1. Friday's papers

    The Sun

    The Sun features a happy Ross Barkley.

    Ross Barkley
    Copyright: The Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Friday's papers

    The Daily Mail

    Chelsea goalscorer Callum Hudson-Odoi is on the back of the Daily Mail.

    Friday's Daily Mail
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Friday's papers

    The Daily Express

    Chelsea's relief is on the back of the Daily Express

    Friday's Daily Express
    Copyright: Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Because we're kind to you, we're going to give you a heads up: get the kettle on!

    That's because it's almost time to have a browse through Friday's back pages.

    Brew up and get comfy!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    They say good things come to those who wait.

    Well, because it's your lucky day, we're going to treat you to this cracking lineup:

    • Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 08:30
    • Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe - 09:00
    • Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp - 11:00
    • Crystal Palace’s Roy Hodgson - 13:00
    • Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo - 13:00
    • Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola - 13:30
    • Newcastle’s Rafa Benitez - 13:30
    • Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl - 13:30

    All timings are in GMT and are approximate. Let's hope everyone sticks to the schedule!

    Ole Gunnar Solksjaer
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Friday Feeling!

    Would you look at that - the dream team of myself and Elizabeth are back in the hot seat(s) on this fine Friday morning.

    To give you that #FridayFeeling, there are eight Premier League and Carabao Cup news conferences lined up today.

    We'll be bringing you all the updates hot off the press, plus any other news you need to know.

    Thanks for coming along for the ride.

    Jurgen Klopp
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top