Listen: Saturday's non-league football

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Gateshead - BBC Surrey

    Dover Athletic v Braintree Town - BBC Radio Kent

    Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town - BBC Radio Solent

    Harrogate Town v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio York

    Havant & Waterlooville v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Radio London

    Solihull Moors v Maidstone United - BBC Radio Kent

    Sutton United v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees

    Wrexham v Chesterfield - BBC Radio Wales

    National League North

    Boston United v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

    FC United of Manchester v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Hungerford Town v Woking - BBC Surrey

