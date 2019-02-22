Listen: Off the Ball & Saturday's Scottish Football

BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online

Summary

  1. Off the Ball (12:00 GMT), Sportsound (14:00 GMT)
  2. All kick-offs (15:00 GMT)
  3. Heart of Midlothian v St Mirren, Hearts have won nine of 10 at home in top flight against St Mirren
  4. Livingston v Kilmarnock, Livi have lost five of their past six top-flight meetings with Killie
  5. St Johnstone v Aberdeen, Dons are unbeaten in their past four top flight visits to St. Johnstone
  6. GET INVOLVED #bbcsportscot