Live
Man Utd brilliant; Sarri under pressure - reaction
viewing this page
Summary
- Man Utd ease to a 2-0 win over Chelsea
- Chelsea have lost exactly half of their past 10 games in all competitions
- Solskjaer has won 11 of his 13 games in charge of United
- #bbcfootball: Should Chelsea give Sarri more time?
Live Reporting
By Saj Chowdhury
All times stated are UK
Should Sarri be given more time?
#bbcfootball
Souvik Chakraborty: Chelsea might just be the most toxic club in England. Not a single fan has patience. They need to understand money isn't everything, City have enormous amounts of money but they still want foden and zinchenko to improve.
A bit sweeping Souvik? City's success is as a result of the billions spent.
Chelsea manager 'done' after FA Cup exit - Sutton
Ex-Blues striker Chris Sutton is convinced the Italian will go...now. Not even at the end of the season.
This is what he told BBC Radio 5 live:
"This is Maurizio Sarri's last game at Chelsea. The Italian job is over for them.
"He's done."
Sutton, who played for Chelsea in 1999-2000, added: "He'll get the sack for numerous reasons - things he's said, that he can't motivate the players, his inability to be able to adapt and change.
"He won't survive tonight. Well he might until 9am tomorrow [Tuesday]."
That's one hour and two minutes away...
Read more here.
And there's more...
Continue to look away
Surrender and Sarri, I getcha.
Chelsea fans look away now...
Should Sarri be given more time to build his side?
#bbcfootball
So stick or twist?
Some didn't like Chelsea's approach against Man Utd, which Match of the Day analyst Alan Shearer suggested was slow.
But that is Sarri's style and it worked earlier in the season.
Also, he hasn't had much of a chance to bring in players to fit in with the way he wants the Blues to play.
Give him another window? Or ditch him if the side don't win any silverware this season?
As usual, you can rant away using #bbcfootball
It could be worse Maurizio...
Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd
...although not much.
It's tough being manager of one of those teams expected to win at least one trophy a year.
Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea were head and shoulders better than Manchester United a few weeks back, but look at those two now!
In his first season in charge the Italian is feeling the heat.
Yes, the Blues are out of the FA Cup and now in a fight just to take fourth spot in the Premier League, but they do have a Carabao Cup final coming up and they'll probably reach the last 16 of the Europa League.
So does Sarri deserve more time?