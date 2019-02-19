Man Utd brilliant; Sarri under pressure - reaction

Ex-Blues striker Chris Sutton is convinced the Italian will go...now. Not even at the end of the season.

This is what he told BBC Radio 5 live:

"This is Maurizio Sarri's last game at Chelsea. The Italian job is over for them.

"He's done."

Sutton, who played for Chelsea in 1999-2000, added: "He'll get the sack for numerous reasons - things he's said, that he can't motivate the players, his inability to be able to adapt and change.

"He won't survive tonight. Well he might until 9am tomorrow [Tuesday]."

That's one hour and two minutes away...

