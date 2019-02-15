Live - Europa League reaction and FA Cup news conferences

Yes, it was another night where more questions will be asked of Arsenal boss Unai Emery and the stock of former manager Arsene Wenger seems to have risen a couple of points. Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri won't be complaining, though. After speculation about his future following the 6-0 hammering at Manchester City, the Blues boss saw his side return to winning ways 2-1 at Malmo. The result might not have been be quite as thrilling as for the BATE Borisov coach, but it will keep the wolves from the door for a few days at least.
Live Reporting
By Alistair Magowan and Luke Reddy
All times stated are UK
Sarri buys some breathing space
Yes, it was another night where more questions will be asked of Arsenal boss Unai Emery and the stock of former manager Arsene Wenger seems to have risen a couple of points.
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri won't be complaining, though.
After speculation about his future following the 6-0 hammering at Manchester City, the Blues boss saw his side return to winning ways 2-1 at Malmo.
The result might not have been be quite as thrilling as for the BATE Borisov coach, but it will keep the wolves from the door for a few days at least.
Arsenal win was 'better than sex'
Beating Arsenal was 'better than sex' according to BATE Borisov head coach Alyaksey Baha after his side triumphed 1-0 in their Europa League last-32 tie last night.
It was a grim night for the Gunners, who also had Alexandre Lacazette sent off.
But top marks to Baha, who obviously has a spring in his step this morning.
How's your Friday going so far?