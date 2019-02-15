Live

Live - Europa League reaction and FA Cup news conferences

preview
1,678
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Alistair Magowan and Luke Reddy

All times stated are UK

  1. Sarri buys some breathing space

    Maurizio Sarri
    Copyright: Reuters

    Yes, it was another night where more questions will be asked of Arsenal boss Unai Emery and the stock of former manager Arsene Wenger seems to have risen a couple of points.

    Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri won't be complaining, though.

    After speculation about his future following the 6-0 hammering at Manchester City, the Blues boss saw his side return to winning ways 2-1 at Malmo.

    The result might not have been be quite as thrilling as for the BATE Borisov coach, but it will keep the wolves from the door for a few days at least.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Arsenal win was 'better than sex'

    Alexandre Lacazetter
    Copyright: Reuters

    Beating Arsenal was 'better than sex' according to BATE Borisov head coach Alyaksey Baha after his side triumphed 1-0 in their Europa League last-32 tie last night.

    It was a grim night for the Gunners, who also had Alexandre Lacazette sent off.

    But top marks to Baha, who obviously has a spring in his step this morning.

    How's your Friday going so far?

    Alyaksey Baha
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top