Live - Europa League reaction and FA Cup news conferences

Yes, it was another night where more questions will be asked of Arsenal boss Unai Emery and the stock of former manager Arsene Wenger seems to have risen a couple of points.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri won't be complaining, though.

After speculation about his future following the 6-0 hammering at Manchester City, the Blues boss saw his side return to winning ways 2-1 at Malmo.

The result might not have been be quite as thrilling as for the BATE Borisov coach, but it will keep the wolves from the door for a few days at least.