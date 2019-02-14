Champions League reaction and football latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Some sad news from Manchester United and former youth team manager Eric Harrison has died aged 81.

Harrison, who was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, passed away peacefully with his family in attendance.

In 1992, the United side managed by Harrison won the FA Youth Cup with the likes of Gary Neville,David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and Robbie Savage in the team.

In total, Harrison spent 27 years at Old Trafford and was awarded the MBE in December 2017.

Read more here.