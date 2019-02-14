Live
Champions League reaction and football latest
- Goals from Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente guide Spurs to victory over Borussia Dortmund
- Real Madrid beat Ajax with help from VAR
- Chelsea and Arsenal in Europa League action later on Thursday
By Elizabeth Hudson
Tributes paid to Harrison
BreakingFormer Manchester United youth coach Harrison passes away
Some sad news from Manchester United and former youth team manager Eric Harrison has died aged 81.
Harrison, who was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, passed away peacefully with his family in attendance.
In 1992, the United side managed by Harrison won the FA Youth Cup with the likes of Gary Neville,David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and Robbie Savage in the team.
In total, Harrison spent 27 years at Old Trafford and was awarded the MBE in December 2017.
How Spurs got the better of Dortmund
And there was more to come for Spurs when substitute Fernando Llorente headed in Christian Eriksen's near-post corner four minutes from time.
It makes it their joint-biggest Champions League victory, winning by a three-goal margin for the fifth time in the competition.
It stayed like that until 83 minutes when the home side, despite being without both Harry Kane and Dele Alli, scored again.
This time it was Vertonghen who got on the end of Serge Aurier's delivery to spark wild celebrations for the Spurs contingent.
It was just the second time in his career that the Belgian scored and assisted in the same game. The other came against Swansea in March 2013.
After a tight first half at Wembley, it took Spurs two minutes of the second half to make the breakthrough.
Son Heung-min netted with a side-foot volley from Jan Vertonghen's cross.
It was his ninth goal in 11 games in all competitions against Dortmund, more than he has against any other side in his senior club career.
Champions League joy for Spurs
There will be some happy Spurs fans around today.
Their side had a memorable 45 minutes at Wembley on Wednesday night as they swept aside Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16 tie.
Mauricio Pochettino's men won 3-0 to put themselves in with a great chance of reaching the quarter-finals.
Welcome
Good morning and happy Valentine's Day (hope you remembered before now...)
If you love football, stick with us for the next few hours and we'll make sure we deliver some special gifts to you.