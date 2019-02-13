Champions League reaction & build-up

Richard Fridl: Phil Neville saying that United have no chance in Paris is a bit dissapointing to hear TBH. He should know better...it is the nature of the sport too... there is hope for any team to beat anyone at anytime...especially at this level.
Truman Vaz: Manchester United should do whatever it takes to get Paulo Dybala, if they want to seriously contend the Champions League, not just the Premier League. They also need to buy Koulibaly, Quintero, Lozano and Vrsaljko. They need to sell Sanchez, Lukaku, Mata & Bailly. Also, promoting Gomes and Chong to first team would help. Speed & Creativity is what they need.
Nyangaresi Bonface: Last night's defeat may actually be a blessing in disguise for OGS. If he succeeds in overturning the tie and gets United into the last eight,the job is his. Simple.
'It's hard to make a case for Man Utd' - Neville
Man Utd 0-2 PSG
Phil Neville
Ex-Man Utd and England defender
From what we have just seen in the first leg, it is extremely hard to make a case for United turning the tie around in Paris on 6 March.
With Paul Pogba suspended it is going to be a very tough ask for them to make progress, even if Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are fit.
Andrew Neill: Yes Man U lost Lingard and Martial to injury before half time but PSG had lost Neymar and Cavani before the game even started.
Max Horwood: We started on the front foot in what was a very cagey affair. As soon as we lost Lingard & Martial (hopefully minor!), we lost any ability to catch them on the break with pace. PSG wanted it more 2nd half. Tough second leg awaits in Paris.
Simon Crisp: Since Mourinho was sacked, bar Spurs, Man Utd haven't played a single team in the league who were in the top 10 - average position was 14th. They beat what was in front of them, but it was a very easy run that was blown out of proportion.
'Stop the scare stories' over PSG injuries - Mbappe
Man Utd 0-2 PSG
Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial were forced off for United so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is waiting to see how bad their injuries are but Paris St-Germain could welcome back Edinson Cavani for the second leg.
And they'll have to do it without midfielder Paul Pogba as the World Cup winner will be suspended after being sent off late on last night.
AFPCopyright: AFP
Jasper: Manchester United have progressed since the change of coach,but quality from the bench and little experience played a role...we move on!
Mike: Ole is on track. The team has shown a better style and resilience over the past weeks. There is still so much work to be done.
Joshua Hartley: I think Solskjaer’s first 11 games showed the quality in the squad that Mourinho was so successfully suffocating....last night showed the mammoth rebuilding task to make us Man Utd again. Cut deadwood like Sanchez and get a world class spine up the middle of the team.
'It's not impossible' - Solskjaer
Man Utd 0-2 PSG
The second leg of United's tie with PSG isn't until Wednesday, 6 March, so manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is by no means giving up hope.
"There is a determination and desire there to put this right, and when we got to Paris we'll give it a go" he said.
"It's a mountain to climb but it's not impossible. If we get to half-time with a 1-0 lead, that's what we've got to look for."
Perisic to Tottenham?
Actually Andy, here's the latest on Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic...
It has been reported that Tottenham will make a summer move for the 30-year-old Croatia international, who was a January target for Arsenal.
If Phil McNulty thinks the gulf in class was evident then United will not be catching PSG/Juve/Barca etc by offering 4 year contracts to bang average players like Phil Jones. We have a lack of class in defence and midfield. If Pogba is out injured or suspended we have no replacement. McTominay, Fred, Pereira are just not good enough. We should have added Perisic is the last window. The problem is not with the Manager, but higher up the chain.
If Phil McNulty thinks the gulf in class was evident then United will not be catching PSG/Juve/Barca etc by offering 4 year contracts to bang average players like Phil Jones. We have a lack of class in defence and midfield. If Pogba is out injured or suspended we have no replacement. McTominay, Fred, Pereira are just not good enough. We should have added Perisic is the last window. The problem is not with the Manager, but higher up the chain.
Ole done a grand job up till now but that's in a league that only really has 3 top class teams. The Champions League is a different ball game. PSG were just too good for Utd. The defensive problems were exploited by a team who focused on Man Utds weak areas. Utd need to move on and concentrate on securing 4th position in the league.
Ole done a grand job up till now but that's in a league that only really has 3 top class teams. The Champions League is a different ball game. PSG were just too good for Utd. The defensive problems were exploited by a team who focused on Man Utds weak areas. Utd need to move on and concentrate on securing 4th position in the league.
Utd have had a good run but during it got battered by Spurs, had a lucky escape against Burnley and seen a return of "fortunate" decisions in their favour. This defeat has been coming, but how big a wound will it open?
Utd have had a good run but during it got battered by Spurs, had a lucky escape against Burnley and seen a return of "fortunate" decisions in their favour. This defeat has been coming, but how big a wound will it open?
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have been the man in the technical area, and of course he takes some responsibility, but the wider picture, ruthlessly exposed by PSG, is a portrait of just how far United have been allowed to drift and fall behind.
Spurs' last European night at Wembley?
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund (20:00 GMT)
Tonight could be Tottenham's last Champions League night at Wembley.
IF they manage to get past Borussia Dortmund then their new stadium MIGHT be ready in time for when the quarter-finals begin on 9 April.
You are world-famous for overhyping players - Delaney on Sancho
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund (20:00 GMT)
Back in London, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney spoke to the media before their game against Tottenham and was asked about team-mate Jadon Sancho, who will play a Premier League side for the first time tonight, but he is attempting to keep the English teenager grounded.
"He is still 18 years old and done amazing
at the moment. He’s not what he is supposed to be. He is a rough diamond. He
will get there.
"I feel responsible for him, for keeping
him on the ground because in England you are world famous for over-hyping your
own players. No doubt he has a big, big
future in front of him and he will make great things. It takes hard work."
As for the flight delay caused to the Dortmund team after Sancho forgot his passport on Tuesday, Delaney added: "I didn't notice. Dortmund's not a big city like London. It doesn't take that much time to get the passport."
city like London. It doesn't take that much time to get the passport."
Sarri struggle to aid Hazard move to Real?
Daily Mirror
Real Madrid continue to be linked with Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, with the Mirror reporting that boss Maurizio Sarri's struggles at Stamford Bridge will make it easier for Real to sign the Belgium international at the end of the season.
We should also mention tonight's other game in the Champions League last 16, which sees Ajax end their 13-year exile from the knockout stages with a game against holders Real Madrid.
Gulp.
Ajax have been boosted this season by the summer signings of former Southampton winger Dusan Tadic and ex-Manchester United defender Daley Blind, and also have 35-year-old forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar up front for them.
Ajax were unbeaten in their group-stage games, which included two draws with Bayern Munich, but tonight could be a far tougher test.
Until later
But if you can't make it then you can follow all the action right here as we bring you live text commentary online from 18:00 GMT, as well as live coverage on BBC Radio 5 live.
Until then, thanks for joining us today as we looked back on last night's games.
Now we'll leave you with these to tide you over till we - hopefully - witness another night of Champions League drama:
Not yet sold out
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund (20:00 GMT)
And you can be there too...there are still tickets available for tonight's game.
Sancho returns to London
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund (20:00 GMT)
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has returned to London and the 18-year-old England international is set to play his first game against a Premier League club - at Wembley!
Post update
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund (20:00 GMT)
But now it's Tottenham's turn to see if they can claim a first-leg advantage as they host Borussia Dortmund tonight.
A repeat of this fast start, when Son Heung-min gave them a fourth-minute lead in last season's group stage, would be nice.
Here's the rest of Phil Neville's analysis of last night's game...
Man Utd 0-2 PSG
Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial were forced off for United so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is waiting to see how bad their injuries are but Paris St-Germain could welcome back Edinson Cavani for the second leg.
And Kylian Mbappe, who scored the second goal last night, has called for an end to the "scare stories" about injuries to Cavani and Neymar, although the latter is expected to be out until at least April.
Man Utd must mount a 'miraculous recovery'
Man Utd 0-2 PSG
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
While Solskjaer says it is not impossible for Manchester United to overturn their first-leg deficit, our chief football writer Phil McNulty believes it would be a "miraculous recovery operation" to get through in Paris.
And they'll have to do it without midfielder Paul Pogba as the World Cup winner will be suspended after being sent off late on last night.
Jasper: Manchester United have progressed since the change of coach,but quality from the bench and little experience played a role...we move on!
Mike: Ole is on track. The team has shown a better style and resilience over the past weeks. There is still so much work to be done.
Joshua Hartley: I think Solskjaer’s first 11 games showed the quality in the squad that Mourinho was so successfully suffocating....last night showed the mammoth rebuilding task to make us Man Utd again. Cut deadwood like Sanchez and get a world class spine up the middle of the team.
'It's not impossible' - Solskjaer
Man Utd 0-2 PSG
The second leg of United's tie with PSG isn't until Wednesday, 6 March, so manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is by no means giving up hope.
"There is a determination and desire there to put this right, and when we got to Paris we'll give it a go" he said.
"It's a mountain to climb but it's not impossible. If we get to half-time with a 1-0 lead, that's what we've got to look for."
Perisic to Tottenham?
Actually Andy, here's the latest on Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic...
It has been reported that Tottenham will make a summer move for the 30-year-old Croatia international, who was a January target for Arsenal.
That's one of the leading stories in today's gossip.
Man Utd 0-2 PSG
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Spurs will be eager to avoid a repeat of last night's match and fail to make the most of home advantage, as Manchester United lost 2-0 at home to Paris St-Germain.
Phil McNulty wrote on last night's game...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have been the man in the technical area, and of course he takes some responsibility, but the wider picture, ruthlessly exposed by PSG, is a portrait of just how far United have been allowed to drift and fall behind.
Spurs' last European night at Wembley?
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund (20:00 GMT)
Tonight could be Tottenham's last Champions League night at Wembley.
IF they manage to get past Borussia Dortmund then their new stadium MIGHT be ready in time for when the quarter-finals begin on 9 April.
You are world-famous for overhyping players - Delaney on Sancho
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund (20:00 GMT)
Back in London, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney spoke to the media before their game against Tottenham and was asked about team-mate Jadon Sancho, who will play a Premier League side for the first time tonight, but he is attempting to keep the English teenager grounded.
"He is still 18 years old and done amazing at the moment. He’s not what he is supposed to be. He is a rough diamond. He will get there.
"I feel responsible for him, for keeping him on the ground because in England you are world famous for over-hyping your own players. No doubt he has a big, big future in front of him and he will make great things. It takes hard work."
As for the flight delay caused to the Dortmund team after Sancho forgot his passport on Tuesday, Delaney added: "I didn’t notice. Dortmund’s not a big city like London. It doesn't take that much time to get the passport."
Sarri struggle to aid Hazard move to Real?
Daily Mirror
Real Madrid continue to be linked with Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, with the Mirror reporting that boss Maurizio Sarri's struggles at Stamford Bridge will make it easier for Real to sign the Belgium international at the end of the season.
That's one of the stories in today's gossip.
600 Real games for Ramos
Ajax v Real Madrid (20:00 GMT)
Sergio Ramos is set to make his 600th appearance for Real Madrid tonight. Yep, you read that right...600!
The defender, who also has 161 caps for Spain, turns 33 next month so could be making quite a few more yet.
His latest post on Instagram reads 'We missed you Champions League! #HalaMadrid'
Ajax hoping to channel 1995 spirit
Ajax v Real Madrid (20:00 GMT)
Ajax haven't beaten Real Madrid in the Champions League since 1995, when Edwin van der Sar was in goal. He's now the club's CEO.
Since then it's been six group-stage defeats for the Amsterdam team, the most recent coming in 2012.
Ajax back in the big time
Ajax v Real Madrid (20:00 GMT)
We should also mention tonight's other game in the Champions League last 16, which sees Ajax end their 13-year exile from the knockout stages with a game against holders Real Madrid.
Gulp.
Ajax have been boosted this season by the summer signings of former Southampton winger Dusan Tadic and ex-Manchester United defender Daley Blind, and also have 35-year-old forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar up front for them.
Ajax were unbeaten in their group-stage games, which included two draws with Bayern Munich, but tonight could be a far tougher test.