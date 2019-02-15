Barry McNamee

Listen: Derry City v UCD

Use to icon to listen to Radio Foyle commentary

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Derry City v UCD
  2. Opening night of Premier Division season
  3. Presented by Dessie McCallion.
  4. Commentary from Eric White with Liam Coyle

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. 'We have to fight for the team and the people of this city'

    Derry City manager Declan Devine

    Video content

    Video caption: Candystripes boss Declan Devine on his expectations for the season.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. McNamee hoping to be 'competitive' on Candystripes return

    Derry City captain Barry McNamee on his return to the Candystripes after a season at Cork City .

    Video content

    Video caption: New Derry City captain Barry McNamee on his return to the club after a season at Cork.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top