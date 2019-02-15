Listen: Derry City v UCD
- Derry City v UCD
- Opening night of Premier Division season
- Presented by Dessie McCallion.
- Commentary from Eric White with Liam Coyle
'We have to fight for the team and the people of this city'
Derry City manager Declan Devine
McNamee hoping to be 'competitive' on Candystripes return
Derry City captain Barry McNamee on his return to the Candystripes after a season at Cork City .