Gordon Banks dies aged 81 - reaction & tributes

And here's our final selection of your tributes to Gordon Banks...

Gerry: As a developing goalie in the early 60s I'd watch and learn from the best, Banks, Bonetti, Springett, etc. I laugh when I read they wore no gloves! No one keeper has been the best, but he was consistent. It was his attitude to the game and other people that make him stand out as much as his ability between the sticks.

All the Bielsa ringing: We forget that back then, the average football was like a bag of putty!. If you headed it, there were lace-marks on your forehead for a week. Add water and mud, and you were playing with the modern equivalent of a medicine ball. When Lorimer or Lee hit one of their pile-drivers, circa 1970, the only man you could rely on to stop it was Banks of England, the best goalkeeper England ever produced.

bluetobits: 1972 - Maine Road. Man City going for the title and favourites v Stoke - lower half of the table on a bog of a pitch. City's forward line were Summerbee, Bell, Davies (Wyn) Lee, Marsh – Five international forwards against Gordon Banks. Stoke won 2-1 thanks to the greatest display of goalkeeping I had ever seen. The man is gone but the memories live on.