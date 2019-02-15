Aberdeen's Scott McKenna and St Mirren's Simeon Jackson

Off the Ball & Saturday's Scottish football

BBC Radio Scotland

Summary

  1. Hibernian v Hamilton Academical - Heckingbottom's first game in charge of Hibs
  2. Aberdeen v St Mirren, Rangers v St Johnstone - Dons trail Gers by five points
  3. Livingston v Dundee - Dundee three points clear of bottom and three below Accies
  4. all kick-offs 15:00