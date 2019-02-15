Off the Ball & Saturday's Scottish football
Summary
- Hibernian v Hamilton Academical - Heckingbottom's first game in charge of Hibs
- Aberdeen v St Mirren, Rangers v St Johnstone - Dons trail Gers by five points
- Livingston v Dundee - Dundee three points clear of bottom and three below Accies
- all kick-offs 15:00