Fifa Women's World Cup: France v South Korea
Summary
- Fifa Women's World Cup Group A
- Opening game of the tournament at Parc des Princes
- Watch BBC One coverage and listen to 5 live commentary
- England and Scotland face each other in opening group D game on Sunday
- Every game live across BBC TV, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app
- BBC Radio commentary also available for selected games