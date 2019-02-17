Watch: Chelsea v Man United in FA Cup fifth-round
Summary
- Watch on BBC One and using the play icon at the top of this page (from 19:00 GMT)
- In-play clips available to UK users only
- Tie to be decided tonight - extra-time and penalties if needed
- Quarter-final draw follows the game