Maurizio Sarri

Watch: Chelsea v Man United in FA Cup fifth-round

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Watch on BBC One and using the play icon at the top of this page (from 19:00 GMT)
  2. In-play clips available to UK users only
  3. Tie to be decided tonight - extra-time and penalties if needed
  4. Quarter-final draw follows the game