Manchester City players celebrate victory at Everton
Man City go top and Brighton move into fifth round - rolling football updates

Summary

  1. Man City win at Everton to return to top of the Premier League
  2. Liverpool had chance to go seven points clear last Wednesday
  3. Brighton win replay at West Brom to reach FA Cup fifth round
  4. Premier League news conferences
  5. Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

By Ben Collins

  2. Storming back to the top

    Everton 0-2 Man City

    The Guardian

    Like the Express, the Guardian mentions the story on police investigating alleged abuse of Mohamed Salah during Liverpool's game at West Ham on Monday.

    The Guardian sports page
    Copyright: The Guardian
  3. What a night!

    Everton 0-2 Man City

    Aymeric Laporte's proving a pretty decent signing since arriving at Man City last January...and now he's chipping in with goals too.

    That was his fourth of the season.

  4. 'Aym is true'

    Everton 0-2 Man City

    The Daily Express

    The Express has gone with a similar headline, after Aymeric Laporte's first-half header set Man City on course for a crucial victory at Everton.

    Daily Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
  5. Today's papers

    The Daily Star

    Even with Brighton going through, there are only seven Premier League teams left in the FA Cup, and Derby have already knocked out Southampton in this season's competition.

    But the biggest upset of the round would be at Rodney Parade, where Newport will host Man City - also on Saturday, 16 February (17:30 GMT).

    The build-up to that one has already started in the Star.

    Daily Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
  6. Seagulls fight back to earn Derby tie

    West Brom 1-3 Brighton (aet)

    And here's how Brighton managed to fight back...

    Video content

    Video caption: FA Cup: West Bromwich Albion 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion highlights

    That completes the fifth-round line-up for the FA Cup, with the Seagulls earning themselves a home tie against another Championship side - Derby - on Saturday, 16 February (12:30 GMT).

    West Brom 1-3 Brighton (aet)

    As it happens, there was a bit of a turnaround in the FA Cup last night too.

    West Brom took a 77th-minute lead in last night's replay with Brighton yet the Premier League outfit managed to take the tie into extra-time, where a Glenn Murray double sent the Seagulls into the fifth round.

    Florin Andone scores against West Brom
    Copyright: PA
  8. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    It is still only 7 February so last night's result is far from decisive. There's still a long, long way to go and Liverpool now have a game in hand of course.

    But it's been some turnaround in the title race over the last week.

    So we want to know what are the biggest turnarounds you've witnessed or been involved in?

    Late title charges? Great escapes? We'd love to hear about them...

    Liverpool, meanwhile, have spent 95 days at top spot.

    Many wrote off Manchester City's title hopes after last week's defeat at Newcastle. It was their third defeat in seven Premier League matches.

    But make no mistake about it, the title race is very much ON!

    Graphic showing that Liverpool have spent 95 days at the top of the Premier League this season
    Copyright: BBC
    It's the first time City have been at the top of the table since 15 December - coincidentally after winning the reverse fixture against Everton.

    So as it stands, the champions have now spent 77 days at the top of the Premier League this season.

    Man City graphic showing they have spent 77 days at the top of the Premier League
    Copyright: BBC
  11. How did that happen?

    Everton 0-2 Man City

    Yet seven days later City returned to the league summit. They went above Liverpool on goal difference after winning at Everton last night.

    Safe to say few people would have predicted that when the final whistle blew at St James' Park last week!

    Man City players celebrate Gabriel Jesus' goal against Everton
    Copyright: EPA
    It's hard to believe that only nine days ago this happened...

    Matt Ritchie
    Copyright: Getty Images

    And a day after Newcastle's shock win over Manchester City, leaders Liverpool had the chance to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

  13. Good morning

    And thanks for joining us as we look back on last night's action in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

    We'll also bring you any latest news and later on we're due to hear from no less than nine - yes, nine! - Premier League managers before their games at the weekend.

