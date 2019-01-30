Live
Newcastle shock Man City, Man Utd rescue draw - Premier League reaction & gossip
Summary
- Newcastle stun Man City by coming from behind to beat champions
- Man Utd make late fightback to salvage draw with Burnley
- Arsenal, Everton, Fulham and Wolves win
- Liverpool v Leicester (20:00 GMT)
Newcastle nightmare for City
The Times
Even if Liverpool win tonight, City won the Premier League in 2012 and 2014 after being more points behind with less games left.
What do you think last night's defeat means for the title race?
Outrageous predictions that came true
Today's transfer gossip
The Daily Star
After suffering the tragic loss of new signing Emiliano Sala before the striker had even linked up with the club, Cardiff boss Neil Warnock said "I can't see us bringing anybody in up front" before the deadline.
As for Arsenal, the Star have reported they have joined West Ham and Newcastle in making a bid to sign 21-year-old Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans on loan.
That's one of the stories in today's gossip.
Arsenal 2-1 Cardiff
A nice touch from Arsenal as they included Emiliano Sala's name in the Cardiff squad in their matchday programme.
And on top of the disappearance of the Argentine striker, boss Neil Warnock revealed that defender Joe Bennett also had to cope with his father passing away over the weekend.
'If they had our chances they'd have scored four' - Warnock
Arsenal 2-1 Cardiff
Goals by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette set Arsenal on course for a 2-1 home win over Cardiff.
Neil Warnock's side had 19 shots though. Not many teams do that at the Emirates. Here's what the Cardiff boss had to say...
Pep's Toon Gloom
The Star leads on Newcastle's shock win and also reports on how Arsenal paid tribute to missing Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala as they hosted the Bluebirds last night.
Magpies set to sign Almiron
Newcastle 2-1 Man City
The Northern Echo
Here's one for you, Kwong Tse...the back page from one of the regional papers in the north east.
The 'man' in question is Miguel Almiron. As we reported last night, Newcastle could be set to break their 14-year-old transfer record by signing the Paraguay playmaker from MLS side Atlanta United.
The 24-year-old is travelling to Tyneside to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms.
Get Involved
Fail Succeed: There's much chat this morning about Man City relinquishing the title last night. Maybe, but let's see how Liverpool respond tonight. Leicester will be no pushover
Kwong Tse: So I set my Alarm clock for 3.59am HK (7.59pm) turn the on the TV and bam, City are ahead after 24 secs. I thought why did I get up for this? Fast forward 105 mins and Newcastle have won. Thank you Newcastle, Thank you Rafa always knew you were a Red!
Admirable dedication there. Sometimes, just sometimes, it gets rewarded. Enjoy!!
'Early goal didn't help us' - Guardiola
Newcastle 2-1 Man City
Manchester City
Now let's hear from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, whose side surrendered an early lead to lose at Newcastle. "Not our best night" is perhaps a bit of an understatement.
That kept City four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who can stretch that gap to seven as they host Leicester tonight (20:00 GMT). Is it now Liverpool's title to lose?
Get Involved
Itisme: Thanks Burnley for bringing back our original Man U.
Pawan: Maybe City were nit that good yesterday but take nothing away from Benitez, he has done an incredible job of keeping the team together and getting them perform in difficult days for the club. Managerial Legend!
'Brilliant comeback' - Solskjaer
Man Utd 2-2 Burnley
Manchester United
As it happens, I live within walking distance Old Trafford so I could see there were some mixed emotions among the Man United and Burnley fans heading home from last night's game.
Here's United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on what he called a "brilliant comeback".
I'll have a look at the forecasts and see if it'll affect any of tonight's games.
'The bravery's coming back' - Dyche
Man Utd 2-2 Burnley
Burnley
As for Burnley, manager Sean Dyche felt his side put in an "excellent performance" and despite United's late fightback, he said it didn't feel like a defeat.
He was a bit miffed about Victor Lindelof's stoppage-time equaliser though. He felt he was offside in the build-up. Think he has a point, to be fair.
Get Involved
So, I asked a moment ago who gave Newcastle a hope? And the same goes for Burnley.
I live in Manchester and I heard plenty of City and United fans giving it the big one over the last couple of days. Wonder how they feel know? Like they've got egg on their face?
So, has it happened to you? Have you tempted fate only to regret it? Or have you made an outrageous prediction that actually came true?
'Pressure's for tyres!'
Newcastle 2-1 Man City
BBC pundit Alan Shearer was playing up front with Michael Owen that day.
And guess what, he was pretty pleased with last night's result...
'The players gave everything' - Benitez
Newcastle 2-1 Man City
Newcastle United
Firstly, let's hear from Rafael Benitez, whose Newcastle side hung in there before taking their chances to pull off a shock win against Man City.
I mean, seriously, who gave the Magpies a hope?
Michael Owen scored the only goal the last time they beat City in the league, in September 2005.
What's to come?
Here's all of the results from a dramatic night of Premier League. Now we'll bring you some of the reaction (bear with me, there's plenty of it!) and we'll look ahead to tonight's games.
Also, we'll have all the latest transfer news and gossip. After all, there's only one day left till the January window shuts.
Fulham fightback
Fulham 4-2 Brighton
If only Brighton heeded Chris Hughton's words of warning.
The Seagulls were 2-0 up at Fulham at half-time, only for the Cottagers to fight back in the second half and claim a much-needed win.
Oh, and you know when managers send you back out for the second half with the words 'it's still 0-0' ringing in your ears?
Well...