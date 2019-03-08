Saturday's Premier League
Related Video and Audio
Play video Final Score from BBC Sport
Play audio 09/03/2019 from BBC Radio 5 live
Play audio Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Play audio Cardiff v West Ham from BBC Radio London
Play audio Leicester v Fulham from BBC Radio London
Play audio Southampton v Tottenham from BBC Radio London
Play audio 09/03/2019 from BBC Radio 5 live
RTL
Summary
- Cardiff v West Ham - hosts could climb out of bottom three with win
- Huddersfield v Bournemouth - home side 13 points adrift of safety
- Leicester v Fulham - Rodgers first home game, Fulham 10 points from safety
- Newcastle v Everton - Benitez's side look to extend six-point gap from relegation zone
- Southampton v Tottenham - hosts could drop into bottom three