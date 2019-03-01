Saturday's Premier League action
Summary
- Bournemouth v Manchester City - visitors will go top if they avoid defeat
- 5 Live commentary from the Vitality Stadium
- Brighton v Huddersfield - visitors 13 points adrift at the bottom
- Burnley v Crystal Palace - BBC Radio London commentary
- Manchester United v Southampton
- Wolves v Cardiff - Warnock's side could climb out of drop zone with win