Outside Old Trafford

Saturday's Premier League action

  1. Bournemouth v Manchester City - visitors will go top if they avoid defeat
  2. 5 Live commentary from the Vitality Stadium
  3. Brighton v Huddersfield - visitors 13 points adrift at the bottom
  4. Burnley v Crystal Palace - BBC Radio London commentary
  5. Manchester United v Southampton
  6. Wolves v Cardiff - Warnock's side could climb out of drop zone with win