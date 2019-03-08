Anfield

Sunday's Premier League - Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal & Man Utd all play

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Liverpool v Burnley - 12:00 (GMT)
  2. Chelsea v Wolves - 14:05 (GMT)
  3. Arsenal v Man Utd - 16:30 (GMT)