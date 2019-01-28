Listen: Saturday's non-league football

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT

    National League

    Boreham Wood v Wrexham - BBC Three Counties Radio & BBC Radio Wales

    Dover Athletic v Gateshead - BBC Radio Kent

    Ebbsfleet United v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees

    FA Trophy third round

    Harrogate Town v Stockport County - BBC Radio York

    National League North

    Hereford FC v Curzon Ashton - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Spennymoor United v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

    National League South

    Oxford City v Woking - BBC Surrey

