Listen: Saturday's non-league football
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT
National League
Boreham Wood v Wrexham - BBC Three Counties Radio & BBC Radio Wales
Dover Athletic v Gateshead - BBC Radio Kent
Ebbsfleet United v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees
FA Trophy third round
Harrogate Town v Stockport County - BBC Radio York
National League North
Hereford FC v Curzon Ashton - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Spennymoor United v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire
National League South
Oxford City v Woking - BBC Surrey