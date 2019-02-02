Celtic's Callum McGregor and St Johnstone's Ross Callachan

Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone v Celtic

Summary

  1. St Johnstone are winless in nine league games with Celtic
  2. Celtic have won their past four league away games against St Johnstone,
  3. This is the second top-flight meeting of the two sides in five days; Celtic won 2-0 on Wednesday
  4. St Johnstone have lost two of their past three home league games
