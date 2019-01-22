Cardiff striker Sala missing - latest updates
Summary
- Plane carrying Cardiff's record signing Emiliano Sala goes missing
- Argentine striker completed a move from French club Nantes on Saturday
- The 28-year-old was flying to Wales after saying goodbye to his former team-mates
- A number of floating objects have been spotted in the water
- Search suspended for the night, Guernsey Police confirm
Emiliano Sala was in Cardiff over the weekend to complete his move to the Bluebirds.
Although the fee was undisclosed, it was confirmed it surpassed the previous club record of £11m that the Bluebirds paid for Chile international Gary Medel in 2013.
Latest updates
Coupe de France fixture against Entente postponed
Nantes confirmed their schedule Coupe de France fixture against Entente on Wednesday evening has been postponed.
The fixture will now be played on Sunday.
'Difficult decision' on search tomorrow morning
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Teams face a "difficult decision" tomorrow morning on whether to resume the search for the light aircraft Emiliano Sala was on, Guernsey's harbourmaster says.
A short while ago, today's search was suspended.
Captain David Barker says the likely area where the plane could be found is ever expanding.
"It gets to the point where it's impossible, even with unlimited resources to search that area."
"The weather forecast for tomorrow is not as good as today, so we will be making a very difficult decision in the morning whether we can carry on with the search or not," Captain Barker added.
Location of where plane lost contact
The plane left Nantes in north west France at 19:15 on Monday evening and had been flying at 5,000ft when it contacted Jersey air traffic control requesting descent, Guernsey Police said.
The plane lost contact while at 2,300ft and disappeared off radar near the Casquets lighthouse, infamous among mariners as the site of many shipwrecks, eight miles (13km) north-west of Alderney.
'I'm desperate' - Emiliano's father
Emiliano's father Horacio revealed he heard the news from a friend.
"I didn't know anything. I couldn't believe it," he told Argentine TV channel C5N.
"I'm desperate. I hope everything goes well."
Born in Argentina, made in France
Emiliano Sala was born in Santa Fe, Argentina - but it is in France that he has forged his reputation.
And that reputation was enough to attract the interest of a Premier League side such as Cardiff.
Here's more on the 28-year-old striker.
Thierry Henry 'praying for some good news'
Monaco manager and former France internationalThierry Henry is one of the latest people to express his sadness at the news.
Fans leave touching tributes
Fans have been leaving tributes outside the Cardiff City stadium as they await news on their new signing Emiliano Sala.
#PrayForSala
French striker Odsonne Edouard, who previously played in Ligue 1, shared prayers on Twitter.
Here's the latest news from the police
There have been various updates over the last half an hour or so.
Here's what the latest news we have from Guernsey Police:
Guernsey Police also confirmed they will be providing no further updates this evening.
Police update - search suspended for the evening
A breaking update from Guernsey Police...
Monaco pay respects
Monaco are another Ligue 1 side to have tweeted about the devastating events, offering their thoughts to Nantes, Sala, those missing and their loved ones.
Mbappe shares photo tribute
World Cup winner and Paris Saint-Germain strike Kylian Mbappe shared a touching photo tribute on Twitter.
Police update - 'Chance of survival is slim'
Guernsey Police have just released a further update on the ongoing search, which has reached its 15th hour.
They have confirmed there have been no signs of those on board, and that a decision on an overnight search will be taken shortly.
'Chances reducing all the time'
BBC News
John Fitzgerald, chief officer of the Channel Islands Air Search, told BBC News earlier that the probability of finding anyone alive from the missing aircraft was "reducing very rapidly".
"I think with the sea temperatures and the sea conditions the chances of finding anybody alive are reducing all the time," he said.
"The sea temperatures are very, very cold and just sap the core temperature of anybody in the water very, very quickly."
Sala was Cardiff's record signing
Cardiff completed the signing of Emiliano Sala on Saturday for an undisclosed fee.
However, it was confirmed that the amount was more than the previous club record of £11m which the Bluebirds paid for Chile international Gary Medel in 2013.
Sala timeline
The first many British football fans will have heard of Emiliano Sala was on Wednesday, 5 December, when Cardiff manager Neil Warnock confirmed an interest in signing the Argentine striker from Nantes.
Here's how the deal developed,leading right through to the disappearance of the plane which was carrying Sala back to the UK on Monday night.
