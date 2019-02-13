Live
Championship: Leeds in front and heading top as Norwich 3-0 down at Preston
Summary
- Watch 5 live Final Score by clicking play button at top of page
- Seven games in Championship, including Preston 3-0 up against leaders Norwich
- Leeds 2-0 up against Swansea and heading top, Sheff Utd lead Middlesbrough
- Bottom club Ipswich draw level with Derby, Reading in front
- Aston Villa boss Dean Smith comes up against his former club Brentford
Live Reporting
By James Law and Matt Newsum
All times stated are UK
Sheff Utd 1-0 Middlesbrough
Boro have slung on Rajiv van la Parra to try to up the creativity in the ranks, with Jonny Howson making way.
It's the home side who are in control at the moment though.
Post update
Preston 3-0 Norwich
There are 10 minutes of normal time left at Deepdale and Norwich's 13-game unbeaten away league run is coming to an end.
They've thrown the kitchen sink at Preston but the hosts haven't blinked and their own good run looks set to continue.
Post update
Reading 1-0 Blackburn
Blackburn looked like they might have the route to the goal a moment ago, when Charlie Mulgrew's free-kick sailed to the Reading back post and was just begging to be buried...
However, Bradley Dack couldn't quite time his leap and headed over the top. Close but no cigar.
Post update
Leeds 2-0 Swansea
Swansea have come into this more in the second half - Bersant Celina pulling some strings - but it looks like being too little, too late.
Kemar Roofe comes forward on the counter for Leeds put skews his shot wide as Leeds chase a third.
Post update
Brentford 0-0 Aston Villa
Still no goals at Griffin Park but it's not for the want of trying.
Said Benrahma hits the target with a free-kick from 25 yards but it's probably a touch too far out and Lovre Kalinic gets across his line to make the save.
Post update
Sheff Utd 1-0 Middlesbrough
Gary Madine is put through by the cutest of touches from Billy Sharp, but the ball just wouldn't come down quick enough for the Sheffield United striker. Boro clear.
Blades seem comfortable, Boro looked more confident when they were able to break on the hosts but now have to come forward.
About 11 minutes to go.
CLOSE!
Preston 3-0 Norwich
There's a spot of head tennis in the Preston penalty area and Alan Browne clears the ball off the line!
Norwich keep knocking on the door but it isn't going to be their night... surely?!
GREAT SAVE!
Sheff Utd 1-0 Middlesbrough
Dean Henderson to the rescue for Sheffield United!
Middlesbrough swooped on sloppy passing out from the back by the home side and a slide-rule pass set Britt Assombalonga away.
It looked a certainty that the former Nottingham Forest striker would slam his shot in for a 10th league goal of the season and a big equaliser... but he drilled it at Henderson's knees and to safety.
Meanwhile, Blades midfielder John Fleck in the book for a tackle by the dugout that brought everyone up to their feet in indignation.
CLOSE!
Ipswich 1-1 Derby
Ipswich come so close to completing a comeback but Jonas Knudsen's volley is cleared off the line by Derby's Duane Holmes.
Holmes has now been taken off, replaced by Mason Bennett for Frank Lampard's side.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Preston 3-0 Norwich
It's almost four for Preston, but they have a goal disallowed as Lukas Nmecha handles the ball over the line.
He's booked for the incident but he won't care too much as his side are heading towards three big points against league leaders Norwich.
Post update
Brentford 0-0 Aston Villa
Brentford are all over Villa - but the visitors have just passed up another glorious chance to take the lead.
The visitors counter brilliantly and Conor Hourihane is through one-on-one... but Daniel Bentley does brilliantly to get a hand to the midfielder's shot and tips it over.
Tammy Abraham then takes a tumble in the box in a tangle of legs - but no penalty!
Post update
Wigan 0-0 Stoke
We saw last night with QPR's Matt Smith against Bristol City that players seem to love scoring against their former clubs, and Stoke winger James McClean is trying his best to join that club tonight.
He's on, and is driving forward for the Potters at every opportunity, bringing a smart save out of Jamie Jones to keep the scores level.
GOAL: Preston 3-0 Norwich
Sean Maguire (69 mins)
Absolute madness - Preston are 3-0 up!
Alan Browne hits an outrageous volley from 35 yards that cannons off the bar and it falls to Sean Maguire, who shows composure to find the net with the rebound.
Norwich had peppered the home goal but they're surely leaving empty-handed now.
Post update
Sheff Utd 1-0 Middlesbrough
Britt Assombalonga has been sent on for Middlesbrough. The heavy artillery being unloaded by the Teessiders in the bid to get back into the contest.
Boro have lost a bit of their earlier menace... set-pieces look a threat though.
GREAT SAVE!
Preston 2-0 Norwich
AND AGAIN!
Declan Rudd tips over a header from Norwich's Ben Godfrey to preserve his clean sheet.
Preston showed attacking prowess in the first half, but now it's all about resilience and Rudd.
Post update
Reading 1-0 Blackburn
Blackburn been unable to find a route through Emiliano Martinez, despite a chance for Ben Brereton, who sends his shot well wide.
Reading buoyed by that late goal in the first-half, and have been much more composed since.
GREAT SAVE!
Preston 2-0 Norwich
I'll say it again... Declan Rudd is having an absolute stormer in the Preston goal.
Once again he uses his legs to keep the ball out, thwarting Norwich's Onel Hernandez.
It's going to take something special for the Canaries to get back into this.
Post update
Wigan 0-0 Stoke
Still no goals to show at the DW Stadium in this tussle, as we pass the hour mark.
It's been an open game, both teams enjoying surges of possession but we've just not seen too many 'proper' chances.
RED CARD Daniel Ayala (Boro)
Sheff Utd 1-0 Middlesbrough
Daniel Ayala's second yellow card, this time for clamping Kieran Dowell on the edge of the box, sees him dismissed by referee Andy Woolmer.
Hard for Woolmer to do much else. Ayala has been in the thick of it for Boro. Job made a bit more difficult for Tony Pulis' side now. Down to 10.
Post update
Leeds 2-0 Swansea
Swansea have brought on forwards Joel Asoro and Oli McBurnie as they attempt to change their fortunes, but Leeds aren't backing off.
If there's to be a third goal my money would be on it being the hosts who score it.