Scottish Premiership: Four Premiership games
Radio Scotland 810 MW/ DAB and online
Related Video and Audio
Play audio 26/01/2019 from BBC Radio Scotland
Play audio 26/01/2019 from BBC Radio Scotland
Play video Sportscene from BBC One Scotland
Play video Sportscene extended from BBC One Scotland
Play audio Saturday Supplement from BBC Radio Scotland
Play video Aberdeen v Kilmarnock from BBC ALBA
RTL
Summary
- GET INVOLVED #BBCSportScot
- Aberdeen v Kilmarnock kick-off 15:00
- Celtic v Hamilton Academical kick-off 15:00
- Dundee v Motherwell kick-off 15:00
- Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone kick-off 15:00