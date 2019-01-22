Listen: Saturday's non-league football
Play audio Bromley v Eastleigh from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Dagenham & Redbridge v Aldershot Town from BBC Surrey
Play audio Hartlepool United v Braintree from BBC Tees
Play audio Havant & Waterlooville v Dover Athletic from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Havant & Waterlooville v Dover Athletic from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Leyton Orient v Maidstone United from BBC Radio London
Play audio Leyton Orient v Maidstone United from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Sutton United v Ebbsfleet United from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Wrexham v Maidenhead United from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Blyth Spartans v Hereford FC from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Southport v AFC Telford United from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Woking v Wealdstone from BBC Surrey
