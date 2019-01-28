Result: Linfield 4-2 Glentoran

  1. Blues go six points clear at top
  2. Glens miss out on third straight win

  1. Linfield 4-2 Glentoran

    It's all over at Windsor Park and the Blues beat their Belfast rivals to go six points clear at the top.

    Michael O'Connor blasted in a fourth for Linfield with four minutes left after Chris Casement restored their lead by firing home on 74 minutes from a Daniel Kearns cut-back.

    Glentoran struck twice in three second-half minutes to level with Curtis Allen flicking home before Robbie McDaid equalises with a close-range finish.

    Linfield doubled their lead four minutes before the break courtesy of a Calum Birney own goal.

    Jordan Stewart scored a 36th-minute penalty to give Linfield the lead against his former club.

    Linfield: Deane, Robinson, Callacher, Waterworth, Cooper, Stewart, Millar, McClean, Mulgrew, Quinn, Casement.

    Glentoran: Nelson, Birney, Gallagher, Herron, Allen, McDaid, Kerr, Pepper, Crowe, Redman, Murray.

    Jordan Stewart celebrates scoring the opener at Windsor Park
    Copyright: PACEMAKER
    Image caption: Jordan Stewart celebrates scoring the opener at Windsor Park
