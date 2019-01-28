Result: Linfield 4-2 Glentoran

It's all over at Windsor Park and the Blues beat their Belfast rivals to go six points clear at the top. Michael O'Connor blasted in a fourth for Linfield with four minutes left after Chris Casement restored their lead by firing home on 74 minutes from a Daniel Kearns cut-back. Glentoran struck twice in three second-half minutes to level with Curtis Allen flicking home before Robbie McDaid equalises with a close-range finish. Linfield doubled their lead four minutes before the break courtesy of a Calum Birney own goal. Jordan Stewart scored a 36th-minute penalty to give Linfield the lead against his former club. Linfield: Deane, Robinson, Callacher, Waterworth, Cooper, Stewart, Millar, McClean, Mulgrew, Quinn, Casement. Glentoran: Nelson, Birney, Gallagher, Herron, Allen, McDaid, Kerr, Pepper, Crowe, Redman, Murray.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Linfield 4-2 Glentoran
It's all over at Windsor Park and the Blues beat their Belfast rivals to go six points clear at the top.
Michael O'Connor blasted in a fourth for Linfield with four minutes left after Chris Casement restored their lead by firing home on 74 minutes from a Daniel Kearns cut-back.
Glentoran struck twice in three second-half minutes to level with Curtis Allen flicking home before Robbie McDaid equalises with a close-range finish.
Linfield doubled their lead four minutes before the break courtesy of a Calum Birney own goal.
Jordan Stewart scored a 36th-minute penalty to give Linfield the lead against his former club.
Linfield: Deane, Robinson, Callacher, Waterworth, Cooper, Stewart, Millar, McClean, Mulgrew, Quinn, Casement.
Glentoran: Nelson, Birney, Gallagher, Herron, Allen, McDaid, Kerr, Pepper, Crowe, Redman, Murray.