World Cup winners Sergio Busquets, Thomas Muller and Ronaldinho have all trained there - as well as Neymar.

Their turnover of managers in the past five years is one of the highest in English football and the current boss, Darren Currie was described as one of the most tattooed players in Britain.

Welcome to non-league Barnet - the lowest ranked club remaining in this season's FA Cup.

Having stunned Sheffield United - 84 places above them on the league ladder - in the third round on 6 January, the National League side are looking for a second Championship scalp when Brentford visit The Hive on Monday.

