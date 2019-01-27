Watch FA Cup: Chelsea sweep aside Sheff Wed to reach fifth round
Summary
- Willian scores Chelsea penalty moments after Sheff Wed penalty overturned by VAR
- Hudson-Odoi's turn and strike for second, Willian thumps in third
- Crystal Palace beat Tottenham - Wickham tap-in & Townsend penalty, Tripper misses penalty
- Currently only five Premier League teams through to fifth round - draw on Monday
By Emlyn Begley
All times stated are UK
Goodnight
Right, we're basically finished here now as we've given you all the reaction and stats.
One more FA Cup game tomorrow night.
'Why wasn't it a corner?'
Chelsea 3-0 Sheff Wed
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Steve Agnew to BBC Sport: "We're obviously disappointed to lose 3-0. Credit to the players, they gave everything. We had a game plan but unfortunately we couldn't create that chance."
On the penalty that was overturned: "It's crazy. Obviously the VAR decisions are correct but what baffled me was surely it's a corner if it came off their player. The referee gave a drop ball. And a minute later they have a penalty.
"We'd been done by a penalty which happens. The attitude and the work-rate is something to build on. We'll continue with that for the rest of the season."
On Steve Bruce's arrival...
"Steve will be here this week and we're looking forward to him joining us."
Chelsea 3-0 Sheff Wed
Chelsea have lost just one of their past 38 home FA Cup matches (W32 D5), *that game* against Bradford in 2014-15.
Chelsea 3-0 Sheff Wed
Sheffield Wednesday haven’t won any of their last 20 FA Cup games against Premier League opponents (D6 L14), since beating Sheffield United in the 1992-93 semi-final.
Not a day for keepers
Chelsea 3-0 Sheff Wed
Here are some juicy stats for all you 'shots on target' fans out there.
Sheffield Wednesday had the first one after 72 seconds - and then never had another.
And Chelsea scored all their three.
So that means nobody made a save in the last 88 minutes and 48 seconds plus injury time.
'Wasn't easy for Higuain'
Chelsea 3-0 Sheff Wed
Chelsea assistant boss Gianfranco Zola to BBC Sport: "It's certainly a good result, we're very happy. We know how difficult these cup ties can be. Everyone made a really good effort.
"We performed very well against Spurs and again today after the first few minutes.
"We are pleased with Gonzalo Higuain's performance, he was trying to find the space and get on the ball. It wasn't easy as they had a lot of players round him."
There are some mavericks rating the players clearly because Gonzalo Higuain is miles ahead of Willian.
Rate the players
Chelsea 3-0 Sheff Wed
You've still got time...
Rate the players here.
'You can’t give Sheff Wed enough praise'
Chelsea 3-0 Sheff Wed
Mark Lawrenson
Ex-Liverpool defender on BBC One
Sheffield Wednesday totally worked their socks off and at 3-0 it looks a bit devastating, but you can’t give them enough praise because it is so difficult to do what they tried to do today.
People may ask ‘why didn’t they go for it’ but if they did they may have been beaten five or six, so they were right to set up like they did.
Chelsea 3-0 Sheff Wed
Two-goal Willian to BBC Sport: "It was a good game. We are in the next round. We have to continue in the same way. We can't go up and down, up and down. We need to stabilise."
'I don't know' - Hudson-Odoi on Chelsea future
Chelsea 3-0 Sheff Wed
Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi to BBC Sport: "I thought we did very well. It was a great team performance. We did very well in training and worked really hard.
"That's one of my highlights. It was nice to top it off with a goal."
He's asked if that could be his final game for Chelsea...
"I don't know, I can't say. I'll keep working hard and you never know what will happen."
Callum Hudson-Odoi hands his shirt to a fan. A gesture that usually gets a player plenty of credit without costing them a penny.
WATCH: 'Fantastic finish' - Willian's second puts Chelsea in control against Sheffield Wednesday
FULL-TIME
Chelsea 3-0 Sheff Wed
It's all over. Chelsea are the fifth Premier League team to book a place in the FA Cup fifth round.
Chelsea 3-0 Sheff Wed
Willian almost celebrates his award with another goal as he cuts inside and curls wide.
"Take it back off him," says Lawro.
Chelsea 3-0 Sheff Wed
Lawro picks Willian as his man of the match. "No other words needed," he says as he doesn't explain his decision.
INJURY TIME
Chelsea 3-0 Sheff Wed
Two more mins added on.