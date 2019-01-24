Watch: FA Cup fourth-round - Arsenal v Man Utd
Summary
- Watch Arsenal v Man Utd on this page and BBC One (kick-off 19:55 GMT)
- Also coverage of Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers (19:45 GMT)
- In-play clips & BBC local radio commentary of both games available to UK users