Premier League reaction - top three unbeaten

Summary

  1. Man City two points clear at top of Premier League
  2. Pep Guardiola's side beat Southampton 6-1
  3. Chelsea and Liverpool also remain unbeaten
  4. Leicester City players in Thailand for owner's funeral
By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. The back pages

    The Times

    The Times

    The Times concentrate on Manchester City and another story about Wayne Rooney being called out of international retirement to play for England.

  2. The back pages

    The Daily Telegraph also focus on Manchester City's victory over Southampton.

  3. 'Incredible'

    Daily Express

    Manchester City's emphatic win marked the 12th time that Pep Guardiola's side have scored five or more goals in a single Premier League game since the Spaniard arrived at the club.

    And the Daily Express have focused their attention on the Guardiola's side and one City slicker in particular, England's Raheem Sterling who scored twice in their 6-1 demolition of Southampton.

  4. Post update

    Of course that goals tally does help when Manchester City are going to town......smashing six past Southampton, with a certain Sergio Aguero becoming the second quickest player to reach 150 goals during the Premier League era.

    So just have a guess what the papers are talking about today.....

  5. Good morning

    Good morning. Well what a weekend that was....crammed with goals.

    Just the 33 actually, from nine Premier League matches over Saturday and Sunday with Huddersfield v Fulham still to come this evening (20:00 GMT).

