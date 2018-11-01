Leicester City news conference
Leicester City helicopter crash: Funeral arrangements made in Thailand
- Claude Puel speaks to the media for the first time since helicopter crash
- Five people, including Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, died in the incident
- Leicester travel to play Cardiff in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 GMT)
'Help is available to players and staff'
Leicester players and staff have been offered grief counselling and the club
"A lot of people have been available to help players and staff and I think the reaction to face this event is different and we have to understand that people can have a different reaction but we put in place all the help necessary for all the people."
'Vichai leaves a legacy and we play to honour him' - Puel
Here is Puel's heartfelt statement:
"This has been without doubt one of the hardest weeks in the history of this football club, the tragic loss of five lives has left us numb and in shock and our thoughts are with Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's family and with the all of the families who have lost a loved one.
"Vichai made Leicester City a family and made a dream.
"He invested in the club, the city and the people.
"He truly was loved by everyone inside and outside the club. Personally it was a privilege to work for him. It was a privilege for the faith he showed in me and the flowers and shirts show how many lives he touched.
"He leaves a legacy and his vision for the club we take forward.
"I have never been prouder to be a manager of this club.
"In such difficult circumstances - from staff, players and fans, they have shown what a special club this is.
"Football has not been on our minds this last week but this weekend and all matches after we will play to honour a man who did so much for our club."
Claude Puel has opened up his first news conference following the death of Leicester City's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others, with an emotional statement.