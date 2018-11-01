Leicester City news conference

Here is Puel's heartfelt statement:

"This has been without doubt one of the hardest weeks in the history of this football club, the tragic loss of five lives has left us numb and in shock and our thoughts are with Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's family and with the all of the families who have lost a loved one.

"Vichai made Leicester City a family and made a dream.

"He invested in the club, the city and the people.

"He truly was loved by everyone inside and outside the club. Personally it was a privilege to work for him. It was a privilege for the faith he showed in me and the flowers and shirts show how many lives he touched.

"He leaves a legacy and his vision for the club we take forward.

"I have never been prouder to be a manager of this club.

"In such difficult circumstances - from staff, players and fans, they have shown what a special club this is.

"Football has not been on our minds this last week but this weekend and all matches after we will play to honour a man who did so much for our club."