Leicester City helicopter crash - tributes & reaction
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha killed in crash at King Power Stadium
- Two members of his staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz also died
- Thousands of bouquets and scarves have already been left outside the ground in tribute
- Get involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Live Reporting
By Denise Evans
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'A collective broken heart'
Leicester City released a poignant and moving statement paying tribute to the victims of the helicopter crash.
Here it is in full
What we know so far
Morning.
You may be waking up to the confirmation that Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people have died in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.
Here is what we know so far: