Leicester City helicopter crash - tributes & reaction

Morning.

You may be waking up to the confirmation that Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people have died in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.

Here is what we know so far:

The Thai businessman died alongside two members of his staff - Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare

and Pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz also died in the crash

The crash happened shortly after take-off from the pitch, in a car park adjacent to the stadium

Mr Swaffer had over 20 years' flying experience as a private jet and helicopter pilot

Mr Vichai, 60, who was married and had four children, bought Leicester City for £39m in 2010.

He oversaw the club win the Premier League title in 2016 for the first time

A book of condolence will be opened at King Power Stadium from Tuesday morning, with an online version also to be set up

Thousands of flowers, scarves and tributes have been left outside the King Power Stadium