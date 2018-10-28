Leicester City helicopter crash - latest reaction

AFP Copyright: AFP

As reported earlier, the BBC has been told by a source close to the owner's family that chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on board the helicopter that crashed outside King Power Stadium at about 8.30pm last night. This news has not yet been confirmed by police.

But who is he and what impact has he made on Leicester? Former Foxes manager Sven-Goran Eriksson calls him "an extremely generous man".

Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester in 2010, with the club winning promotion to the top flight four years later and claiming the Premier League title in 2015-16.

The Thai billionaire is worth $4.9bn (£3.8bn), according to Forbes. Srivaddhanaprabha owns the King Power duty-free chain which lends its name to the club's stadium.