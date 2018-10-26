Premier League news conferences

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

And then in the later kick-off it was over to another Englishman.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek hit a hat-trick for Chelsea as they beat Bate Borisov.

Loftus-Cheek has struggled for game time this season but on his fourth start inspired his side to victory.

He scored with two calm finishes in the opening eight minutes and then topped his performance with a fine 20-yard drive in the second half.

He became the first English player to score a European hat-trick for Chelsea since 1971.

