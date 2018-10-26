Premier League news conferences

Summary

  1. Updates from Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool & the rest of the Premier League
  2. United boss Jose Mourinho speaks at 10:00 BST
  3. Get involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Matthew Henry

All times stated are UK

  1. Loftus-Cheek nets hat-trick against Bate

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek
    Copyright: Reuters

    And then in the later kick-off it was over to another Englishman.

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek hit a hat-trick for Chelsea as they beat Bate Borisov.

    Loftus-Cheek has struggled for game time this season but on his fourth start inspired his side to victory.

    He scored with two calm finishes in the opening eight minutes and then topped his performance with a fine 20-yard drive in the second half.

    He became the first English player to score a European hat-trick for Chelsea since 1971.

    Read the full report here

  2. Welbeck extends Arsenal's winning run

    In the early kick-off last night, Arsenal extended their winning run to an impressive 11 games by winning away against Sporting Lisbon.

    Danny Welbeck scored the only goal in the 77th minute, capitalising on an error by Liverpool and Sunderland legend Sebastian Coates.

    Welbeck has now been involved in five goals in his last five starts for Arsenal. It's his fifth goal of the season despite only starting five times.

    Read the full report here

    Danny Welbeck
    Copyright: EPA
  3. Post update

    Before all of that, let's have a look back at last night's action involving the Premier League sides.

  4. Post update

    Gulp

  5. Post update

    Jurgen Klopp
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Then it gets real busy...

    12:00: Huddersfield - David Wagner

    12:30: Tottenham - Mauricio Pochettino

    13:00: Wolves - Nuno Espirito Santo

    13:15: Burnley - Sean Dyche

    13:30: Crystal Palace - Roy Hodgson

    13:30: Everton - Marco Silva

    13:30: Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp

    13:30: Man City - Pep Guardiola

    13:30: Newcastle - Rafael Benitez

  6. Post update

    So that's the weekend and here's what is coming up today. 13 of the Premier League's managers will speak to the media over the five hours or so.

    First up we have...

    08:30: Brighton - Chris Hughton

    09:00: Bournemouth - Eddie Howe

    09:30: Cardiff - Neil Warnock

    10:00: Man Utd - Jose Mourinho

    Jose Mourinho
    Copyright: Getty Images
  7. Post update

    Sunday

    • Burnley v Chelsea (13:30 GMT)
    • Crystal Palace v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
    • Manchester United v Everton (16:00 GMT)

    Monday

    • Tottenham v Manchester City (20:00 GMT)
    Paul Pogba
    Copyright: Getty Images
  8. Post update

    It's a busy weekend this weekend in the Premier League with some eye-catching matches, particularly on Monday night.

    Here's what is coming up:

    Saturday

    • Brighton v Wolves (15:00 BST)
    • Fulham v Bournemouth (15:00 BST)
    • Liverpool v Cardiff (15:00 BST)
    • Southampton v Newcastle (15:00 BST)
    • Watford v Huddersfield (15:00 BST)
    • Leicester v West Ham (17:30 BST)
    Mohammed Salah
    Copyright: Getty Images
  9. Post update

    Hello! The Premier League returns once again this weekend after a week of European adventures.

    Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool will look to continue their unbeaten runs, Manchester United will look to return to winning ways and Huddersfield and Newcastle go for their first wins of the season plus much, much more.

    We’ll have all the build-up today as the managers speak to the media.

    Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho
    Copyright: Getty Images
