Premier League news conferences

Before all of that, let's have a look back at last night's action involving the Premier League sides.
Gulp
Then it gets real busy...
12:00: Huddersfield - David Wagner
12:30: Tottenham - Mauricio Pochettino
13:00: Wolves - Nuno Espirito Santo
13:15: Burnley - Sean Dyche
13:30: Crystal Palace - Roy Hodgson
13:30: Everton - Marco Silva
13:30: Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp
13:30: Man City - Pep Guardiola
13:30: Newcastle - Rafael Benitez
So that's the weekend and here's what is coming up today. 13 of the Premier League's managers will speak to the media over the five hours or so.
First up we have...
08:30: Brighton - Chris Hughton
09:00: Bournemouth - Eddie Howe
09:30: Cardiff - Neil Warnock
10:00: Man Utd - Jose Mourinho
Sunday
Burnley v Chelsea (13:30 GMT)
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Manchester United v Everton (16:00 GMT)
Monday
Tottenham v Manchester City (20:00 GMT)
It's a busy weekend this weekend in the Premier League with some eye-catching matches, particularly on Monday night.
Here's what is coming up:
Saturday
Brighton v Wolves (15:00 BST)
Fulham v Bournemouth (15:00 BST)
Liverpool v Cardiff (15:00 BST)
Southampton v Newcastle (15:00 BST)
Watford v Huddersfield (15:00 BST)
Leicester v West Ham (17:30 BST)
Hello! The Premier League returns once again this weekend
after a week of European adventures.
Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool will look to continue
their unbeaten runs, Manchester United will look to return to winning ways and Huddersfield and Newcastle go for their first wins of the season plus much,
much more.
We’ll have all the build-up today as the managers speak to
the media.
Loftus-Cheek nets hat-trick against Bate
And then in the later kick-off it was over to another Englishman.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek hit a hat-trick for Chelsea as they beat Bate Borisov.
Loftus-Cheek has struggled for game time this season but on his fourth start inspired his side to victory.
He scored with two calm finishes in the opening eight minutes and then topped his performance with a fine 20-yard drive in the second half.
He became the first English player to score a European hat-trick for Chelsea since 1971.
Read the full report here
Welbeck extends Arsenal's winning run
In the early kick-off last night, Arsenal extended their winning run to an impressive 11 games by winning away against Sporting Lisbon.
Danny Welbeck scored the only goal in the 77th minute, capitalising on an error by Liverpool and Sunderland legend Sebastian Coates.
Welbeck has now been involved in five goals in his last five starts for Arsenal. It's his fifth goal of the season despite only starting five times.
Read the full report here
