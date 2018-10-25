Reaction as Liverpool shine & Spurs struggle

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was a happy man last night. Here's what he had to say:

"It was just a good football game and they could finish the situations because we had the right movement in the right moment, we had the right passes, we had the right formation.

"You cannot win a game 4-0 if most of the things are not really good and tonight most of the things were really good.

"This group obviously stays exciting until the end, that was I thought pretty clear immediately after the draw, but you cannot do more than win your own games, and then the situation changes in your favour.

"That happens tonight but it doesn't say too much about the group."