Reaction as Liverpool shine & Spurs struggle

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was a happy man last night. Here's what he had to say:
"It was just a good football game and they could finish the
situations because we had the right movement in the right moment, we had the
right passes, we had the right formation.
"You cannot win a game 4-0 if most of the things are not really good and
tonight most of the things were really good.
"This group obviously stays exciting until the end, that was I thought pretty
clear immediately after the draw, but you cannot do more than win your own
games, and then the situation changes in your favour.
"That happens tonight but
it doesn't say too much about the group."
Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade
So, if you haven't gathered already, Liverpool crushed Red Star Belgrade at Anfield last night with that man Mohamed Salah scoring twice to reach a half-century of goals for the Reds.
Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for the hosts before Salah scored either side of the break - the second from the penalty spot - before Sadio Mane wrapped up the win.
Liverpool are now top of Group C after Napoli and PSG drew 2-2.
That's enough of the back pages. Let's recap last night's games.
Hugo Lloris' error dominates the Express back page this morning. He'll be replaying that one in his head for a while.
Oh, look who's popped up again!
Mohamed Salah's face is rightfully plastered across many of the back pages this morning including the Star after he scored his 50th goal for Liverpool in just 65 games.
Quality.
Wakey wakey
Morning!
A mixed night of Champions League action for the English teams last night. Two goals from Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool cruise past Red Star Belgrade, while Spurs were held to a draw away to PSV with Hugo Lloris sent for an early bath.
We will of course take a closer look at those matches over the next hour or so, but first, let's take a quick look at a handful of the back pages.
That's enough of the back pages. Let's recap last night's games.
Hugo Lloris' error dominates the Express back page this morning. He'll be replaying that one in his head for a while.
Oh, look who's popped up again!
Mohamed Salah's face is rightfully plastered across many of the back pages this morning including the Star after he scored his 50th goal for Liverpool in just 65 games.
Quality.
Quality.
