Reaction as Liverpool shine & Spurs struggle

Summary

  1. Mohamed Salah scores twice as Liverpool cruise past Red Star
  2. Hugo Lloris sent off as Spurs held to draw at PSV
  3. Arsenal and Chelsea in Europa League action on Thursday
Live Reporting

By Katie Falkingham

All times stated are UK

  1. 'It was just a good football game'

    Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was a happy man last night. Here's what he had to say:

    "It was just a good football game and they could finish the situations because we had the right movement in the right moment, we had the right passes, we had the right formation.

    "You cannot win a game 4-0 if most of the things are not really good and tonight most of the things were really good.

    "This group obviously stays exciting until the end, that was I thought pretty clear immediately after the draw, but you cannot do more than win your own games, and then the situation changes in your favour.

    "That happens tonight but it doesn't say too much about the group."

    Jurgen Klopp
  2. Post update

    Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade

    So, if you haven't gathered already, Liverpool crushed Red Star Belgrade at Anfield last night with that man Mohamed Salah scoring twice to reach a half-century of goals for the Reds.

    Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for the hosts before Salah scored either side of the break - the second from the penalty spot - before Sadio Mane wrapped up the win.

    Liverpool are now top of Group C after Napoli and PSG drew 2-2.

  3. Post update

    That's enough of the back pages. Let's recap last night's games.

  4. Post update

    Express

    Hugo Lloris' error dominates the Express back page this morning. He'll be replaying that one in his head for a while.

    Express back page
  5. Post update

    Mirror

    Oh, look who's popped up again!

    Mirror back page
  6. Post update

    Star

    Star back page
    Mohamed Salah's face is rightfully plastered across many of the back pages this morning including the Star after he scored his 50th goal for Liverpool in just 65 games.

    Quality.

  7. Wakey wakey

    Morning!

    A mixed night of Champions League action for the English teams last night. Two goals from Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool cruise past Red Star Belgrade, while Spurs were held to a draw away to PSV with Hugo Lloris sent for an early bath.

    We will of course take a closer look at those matches over the next hour or so, but first, let's take a quick look at a handful of the back pages.

  8. Morning

    It was a night to remember for this man.

    Mohamed Salah
    But one to forget for this one.

    Hugo Lloris
