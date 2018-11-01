Meadow Lane HERO

Watch: Games of Remembrance - British Army Football Association v German Bundeswehr

  1. Women's match from 12:00 GMT at Meadow Lane, Nottingham
  2. Men's match from 19:00 GMT at The City Ground, Nottingham
  3. Coverage produced by the MOD for BBC Sport

  1. Nottingham to host Remembrance Games

    Owen Phillips

    BBC Sport

    Nottingham Forest and Notts County will host matches of remembrance between British and German army teams in the lead up to Armistice Day.

    Owen Phillips

    BBC Sport

    Staging the Games of Remembrance to mark 100 years since the end of the Great War is an "honour" for Nottingham.

