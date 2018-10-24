Reaction as Man Utd lose & Man City sparkle

EPA Copyright: EPA

So, what did Jose Mourinho make of Manchester United's defeat? Interestingly, the Portuguese's response has been to tout a 'How to be a Central Defender' class at Harvard University, led by professors Bonucci and Chiellini.

That, and that United missed Marouane Fellaini...

"We played against one of the biggest, really biggest candidates, to win the Champions League and we did the possible," he said.

"We could get the different result, especially because of the way we played in the second half. We didn't especially because Mr (Leonardo) Bonucci, Mr (Giorgio) Chiellini, they could go to Harvard University to give classes about how to be a central defender. Absolutely fantastic.

"It is a team that has everything, they have talent everywhere. Of course Cristiano, Dybala, the talent they have in attack, but the quality all over the pitch and a really difficult match.

"In the second half we were more aggressive, big effort by the boys, same team that played two days ago, not really attacking solutions on the bench to try, no (Marouane) Felllaini to change the direction of the game.

"I'm happy with the players. Since the draw we knew it would be a fight with Valencia for the second position and that is what we are going to try."