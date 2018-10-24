Reaction as Man Utd lose & Man City sparkle

Juventus win on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Man Utd
Man City put on masterclass to beat Shakhtar
Tottenham and Liverpool in action on Wednesday
Get involved - #bbcfootball
Live Reporting
By Alex Bysouth
All times stated are UK
Eriksen fit but Alli misses out
PSV v Tottenham (17:55 BST)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Tottenham will still be without midfielder Dele Alli, who has a hamstring injury, for their crucial Champions League game at PSV Eindhoven, but Christian Eriksen will be in the squad.
Alli, 22, has missed the last four games but is building up his fitness after returning to training.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino added: "Christian Eriksen is fit to be selected and we'll see if he will play from the start of the game or from the bench."
Defenders Danny Rose (groin) and Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) are still out.
Spurs and PSV have both lost their opening two Group B games, with Barcelona and Inter Milan collecting maximum points so far.
Tonight's action
And so to tonight, or late afternoon with the introduction of these new Champions League kick-off times...
Two English sides are in action as Tottenham travel to PSV and Liverpool Crvena Zvezda, or Red Star Belgrade to you and I.
There are a couple of corking ties elsewhere in Europe, though, with Barcelona versus Inter Milan definitely worth keeping an eye on and Atletico Madrid's trip to Borussia Dortmund set to be pretty tasty too.
'Say cheese... '
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
In fact, the only person in a United shirt beyond the starting XI to make it on to the hallowed Old Trafford turf last night was the pitch invader pictured above.
And for his troubles, he got a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo - mid-struggle with a steward.
'I really missed Fellaini'
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
PACopyright: PA
Now then, 1-0 down in a Champions League game at home and struggling to find a leveller, you might think Jose Mourinho would turn to his bench for inspiration.
Manchester United made no substitutions during their defeat by Juventus at Old Trafford, and Mourinho says injuries for Marouane Fellaini, Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard left him without any options - with 18-year-old Tahith Chong his only attacking player on the bench.
“Bear in mind Sanchez was in the stand,” Mourinho told the club website. “Lingard was in the stand. Fellaini may have been in the stand or at home as I didn’t see him.
”The only really attacking option was a young 18-year-old lad who has never played in the first team before. Given the dynamic of the game, I didn’t feel it was appropriate to bring him on.
"You can’t expect a kid making his debut in a game like this to give you something like scoring a goal. So that’s why I didn’t make any changes on the pitch.
“I really missed Fellaini because when we are dominant, we are playing in the opponents' half and the opponent closes the way they did, and they brought [Andrea] Barzagli as a third centre-back, Fellaini is a player that gives us different things."
Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno has suggested Lopetegui is not in immediate danger of the sack and everything at the club "is totally normal", reports the Mail.
Lopetegui to go before El Clasico?
Real Madrid 2-1 Viktoria Plzen
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Asked afterwards whether he would be in charge for the weekend's El Clasico at Barcelona, Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said: "This question is not for me. We are thinking about preparing for Sunday's game which is very important, and we will go with great ambition."
Real stop the rot...
Real Madrid 2-1 Viktoria Plzen
European champions for the past three seasons, Real Madrid were also in action last night.
The Spanish giants headed into the game on the back of four defeats in five games in all competitions, with coach Julen Lopetegui's job reportedly hanging by a thread.
Karim Benzema's header gave Real the lead in the 11th minute - his 57th goal in the Champions League- and Marcelo dinked home a second before Patrik Hrosovsky drove in for Plzen, but it was hardly a convincing display from the hosts.
De Bruyne impresses on return
Shakhtar 0-3 Manchester City
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
On a night full of positives for Manchester City, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne marked his return to the starting line-up with an impressive performance.
The Belgium midfielder has endured a frustrating campaign through injury but he made up for lost time with an energetic display.
De Bruyne set the tone for a lively performance by forcing Andriy Pyatov into an early save following a short corner, before providing the assist for Laporte's goal.
With City coasting, Guardiola replaced De Bruyne with Bernardo Silva with around 20 minutes remaining - the Portuguese responding by scoring for the third successive game for club and country.
City 'in control of destiny'
Shakhtar 0-3 Manchester City
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
That surprise 2-1 opening home defeat by Lyon in September seems a long time ago now for Manchester City.
Having bounced back with a 2-1 win in Germany against Hoffenheim, the prospect of a long journey to face experienced European opponents was a potentially daunting one.
Yet the 600 travelling fans who made the 4,000-mile round trip were rewarded with a stellar performance and a result that took their team one point clear of Lyon, who had started the day top of the group but were held at Hoffenheim.
"We have recovered well from Lyon and now it's in our hands," said Pep Guardiola.
"We can control our destiny now. It was so important to get this result and we will enjoy tonight and the next few days with this victory."
Man City in control in Ukraine
Shakhtar 0-3 Manchester City
Manchester City captain David Silva volleyed the visitors into the lead soon after his flick had come back off a post.
French defender Aymeric Laporte headed the second after a corner by Kevin de Bruyne, who was making his first start of the season following a knee injury, before substitute Bernardo Silva made it 3-0 with a shot that went in off the post.
City had 14 shots in the first half alone in Kharkiv, Riyad Mahrez seeing an effort cleared off the line by Yaroslav Rakitskiy when the game was goalless.
Raheem Sterling also hit the bar in the dying moments.
Best we have played - Pep
Shakhtar 0-3 Manchester City
PACopyright: PA
Right, back to the Champions League, and this time Manchester City.
Boss Pep Guardiola says his side played the best football of his time in charge as they swept aside Shakhtar Donetsk to go top of Champions League Group F.
The English champions dominated from start to finish, with captain David Silva and defender Aymeric Laporte scoring in the first half before substitute Bernardo Silva sealed the points in Ukraine.
Guardiola, appointed in July 2016, described the performance as "outstanding" and "incredible" as Shakhtar were beaten at home by an English side in Europe for the first time.
"Our first half was the best we have played in the last three seasons, since I've been here," said the Spaniard. "We were outstanding - we created a lot of chances."
Alonso has 'outstanding ability'
Marcos Alonso arrived at Stamford Bride from Fiorentina in August 2016 and has since bagged Premier League and FA Cup winners' medals, as well as getting a call up to the Spain squad.
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are delighted to be extending Marcos’ contract.
"In the past two seasons he has developed into an important player for the club, demonstrating his outstanding ability and a fantastic attitude that has helped him become a Premier League champion and Spain international."
At 27, his new deal will run to 2023.
Alonso commits to Blues
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
"I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world," said the Spain international and one-time Bolton Wanderers star.
"It’s been a very good two seasons and I am looking forward to more."
Post update
Great news for fantasy football managers everywhere.
BreakingAlonso signs new deal
A bit of breaking news for you, Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has signed a new deal with the club until 2023.
New hotel, same problems
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
GoogleCopyright: Google
Now, I can vouch for the fact that the Manchester traffic is pretty atrocious right now, as United found out when they were fined €15,000 (£13,203) by Uefa after last month's match with Valencia kicked off five minutes late.
This time the team stayed at a hotel half a mile away from the ground, but the bus journey still took 45 minutes - that matchday traffic, eh?
Despite their late arrival on Tuesday night, the game kicked off on time.
United usually stay at the Lowry Hotel in Salford, 2.5 miles away from Old Trafford.
But Mourinho said the team "changed hotel" and were "just around the corner", at the Hilton Garden Inn in Stretford, located at Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.
Jose walks the walk
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
In an episode that will no doubt provide great fodder for one of David Squires' superb sketches, Jose Mourinho also revealed that he walked to Old Trafford from the team's hotel at Old Trafford Cricket Ground - a quick 0.4 mile skip down the road.
"I walked with a hoodie in the middle of the fans and nobody recognised me," said Mourinho. "It took two minutes."
'Juve desire a big future'
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
EPACopyright: EPA
Jose Mourinho also suggested Manchester United will need to invest to compete with the likes of Juve and Europe's best teams.
Asked how far United are away from the Italian champions, Mourinho said: "A bit far.
Juventus are champions for seven years in a row, two Champions League
finals in the last four or five years and not happy with what they
have, they want more.
"They had (Gonzalo) Higuain, (Mario) Mandzukic, Dybala, they want more. They
want Ronaldo. They had (Andrea) Barzagli, Chiellini, (Daniele) Rugani, they are
not happy, they want more, they want Bonucci, and they go for the best players
in the world.
"A big, big club with a big past but with also a big desire to have a big
future and everything they put there to try to win, I don't say the Champions
League, I think to win the treble, that's what they want."
Class of 2018?
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
EPACopyright: EPA
So, what did Jose Mourinho make of Manchester United's defeat? Interestingly, the Portuguese's response has been to tout a 'How to be a Central Defender' class at Harvard University, led by professors Bonucci and Chiellini.
That, and that United missed Marouane Fellaini...
"We played against one of the biggest, really biggest
candidates, to win the Champions League and we did the possible," he said.
"We could get the different result, especially because of the way we played in
the second half. We didn't especially because Mr (Leonardo) Bonucci, Mr
(Giorgio) Chiellini, they could go to Harvard University to give classes about
how to be a central defender. Absolutely fantastic.
"It is a team that has everything, they have talent everywhere. Of course
Cristiano, Dybala, the talent they have in attack, but the quality all over the
pitch and a really difficult match.
"In the second half we were more aggressive, big effort by the boys, same team
that played two days ago, not really attacking solutions on the bench to try, no
(Marouane) Felllaini to change the direction of the game.
"I'm happy with the players. Since the draw we knew it would be a fight with
Valencia for the second position and that is what we are going to try."
Post update
For those who have somehow failed to remember the 'Battle of Craven Cottage', as it was never dubbed, Roy Hodgson's side trailed 3-1 after the first leg in Italy, but produced a stunning comeback to win 4-1 against the nine men of Juventus in the second.
The Cottagers were inspired by a Zoltan Gera double, as well as goals for Clint Dempsey and Bobby Zamora, after David Trezeguet had put the visitors ahead.
Live Reporting
By Alex Bysouth
All times stated are UK
Eriksen fit but Alli misses out
PSV v Tottenham (17:55 BST)
Tottenham will still be without midfielder Dele Alli, who has a hamstring injury, for their crucial Champions League game at PSV Eindhoven, but Christian Eriksen will be in the squad.
Alli, 22, has missed the last four games but is building up his fitness after returning to training.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino added: "Christian Eriksen is fit to be selected and we'll see if he will play from the start of the game or from the bench."
Defenders Danny Rose (groin) and Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) are still out.
Spurs and PSV have both lost their opening two Group B games, with Barcelona and Inter Milan collecting maximum points so far.
Tonight's action
And so to tonight, or late afternoon with the introduction of these new Champions League kick-off times...
Two English sides are in action as Tottenham travel to PSV and Liverpool Crvena Zvezda, or Red Star Belgrade to you and I.
There are a couple of corking ties elsewhere in Europe, though, with Barcelona versus Inter Milan definitely worth keeping an eye on and Atletico Madrid's trip to Borussia Dortmund set to be pretty tasty too.
'Say cheese... '
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
In fact, the only person in a United shirt beyond the starting XI to make it on to the hallowed Old Trafford turf last night was the pitch invader pictured above.
And for his troubles, he got a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo - mid-struggle with a steward.
'I really missed Fellaini'
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
Now then, 1-0 down in a Champions League game at home and struggling to find a leveller, you might think Jose Mourinho would turn to his bench for inspiration.
Manchester United made no substitutions during their defeat by Juventus at Old Trafford, and Mourinho says injuries for Marouane Fellaini, Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard left him without any options - with 18-year-old Tahith Chong his only attacking player on the bench.
“Bear in mind Sanchez was in the stand,” Mourinho told the club website. “Lingard was in the stand. Fellaini may have been in the stand or at home as I didn’t see him.
”The only really attacking option was a young 18-year-old lad who has never played in the first team before. Given the dynamic of the game, I didn’t feel it was appropriate to bring him on.
"You can’t expect a kid making his debut in a game like this to give you something like scoring a goal. So that’s why I didn’t make any changes on the pitch.
“I really missed Fellaini because when we are dominant, we are playing in the opponents' half and the opponent closes the way they did, and they brought [Andrea] Barzagli as a third centre-back, Fellaini is a player that gives us different things."
Post update
The BBC gossip column is full of speculation about Julen Lopetegui's future today.
Sacking manager him would cost Real Madrid 18 million euros (£16m), says Sport.
Lopetegui will be sacked and reserve team boss Santiago Solari, 42, placed in interim charge for Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona, reckons the Star.
Former Spain coach Lopetegui will still be in charge for El Clasico, explains Mundo Deportivo.
Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno has suggested Lopetegui is not in immediate danger of the sack and everything at the club "is totally normal", reports the Mail.
Lopetegui to go before El Clasico?
Real Madrid 2-1 Viktoria Plzen
Asked afterwards whether he would be in charge for the weekend's El Clasico at Barcelona, Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said: "This question is not for me. We are thinking about preparing for Sunday's game which is very important, and we will go with great ambition."
Real stop the rot...
Real Madrid 2-1 Viktoria Plzen
European champions for the past three seasons, Real Madrid were also in action last night.
The Spanish giants headed into the game on the back of four defeats in five games in all competitions, with coach Julen Lopetegui's job reportedly hanging by a thread.
Karim Benzema's header gave Real the lead in the 11th minute - his 57th goal in the Champions League- and Marcelo dinked home a second before Patrik Hrosovsky drove in for Plzen, but it was hardly a convincing display from the hosts.
De Bruyne impresses on return
Shakhtar 0-3 Manchester City
On a night full of positives for Manchester City, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne marked his return to the starting line-up with an impressive performance.
The Belgium midfielder has endured a frustrating campaign through injury but he made up for lost time with an energetic display.
De Bruyne set the tone for a lively performance by forcing Andriy Pyatov into an early save following a short corner, before providing the assist for Laporte's goal.
With City coasting, Guardiola replaced De Bruyne with Bernardo Silva with around 20 minutes remaining - the Portuguese responding by scoring for the third successive game for club and country.
City 'in control of destiny'
Shakhtar 0-3 Manchester City
That surprise 2-1 opening home defeat by Lyon in September seems a long time ago now for Manchester City.
Having bounced back with a 2-1 win in Germany against Hoffenheim, the prospect of a long journey to face experienced European opponents was a potentially daunting one.
Yet the 600 travelling fans who made the 4,000-mile round trip were rewarded with a stellar performance and a result that took their team one point clear of Lyon, who had started the day top of the group but were held at Hoffenheim.
"We have recovered well from Lyon and now it's in our hands," said Pep Guardiola.
"We can control our destiny now. It was so important to get this result and we will enjoy tonight and the next few days with this victory."
Man City in control in Ukraine
Shakhtar 0-3 Manchester City
Manchester City captain David Silva volleyed the visitors into the lead soon after his flick had come back off a post.
French defender Aymeric Laporte headed the second after a corner by Kevin de Bruyne, who was making his first start of the season following a knee injury, before substitute Bernardo Silva made it 3-0 with a shot that went in off the post.
City had 14 shots in the first half alone in Kharkiv, Riyad Mahrez seeing an effort cleared off the line by Yaroslav Rakitskiy when the game was goalless.
Raheem Sterling also hit the bar in the dying moments.
Best we have played - Pep
Shakhtar 0-3 Manchester City
Right, back to the Champions League, and this time Manchester City.
Boss Pep Guardiola says his side played the best football of his time in charge as they swept aside Shakhtar Donetsk to go top of Champions League Group F.
The English champions dominated from start to finish, with captain David Silva and defender Aymeric Laporte scoring in the first half before substitute Bernardo Silva sealed the points in Ukraine.
Guardiola, appointed in July 2016, described the performance as "outstanding" and "incredible" as Shakhtar were beaten at home by an English side in Europe for the first time.
"Our first half was the best we have played in the last three seasons, since I've been here," said the Spaniard. "We were outstanding - we created a lot of chances."
Alonso has 'outstanding ability'
Marcos Alonso arrived at Stamford Bride from Fiorentina in August 2016 and has since bagged Premier League and FA Cup winners' medals, as well as getting a call up to the Spain squad.
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are delighted to be extending Marcos’ contract.
"In the past two seasons he has developed into an important player for the club, demonstrating his outstanding ability and a fantastic attitude that has helped him become a Premier League champion and Spain international."
At 27, his new deal will run to 2023.
Alonso commits to Blues
"I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world," said the Spain international and one-time Bolton Wanderers star.
"It’s been a very good two seasons and I am looking forward to more."
Post update
Great news for fantasy football managers everywhere.
BreakingAlonso signs new deal
A bit of breaking news for you, Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has signed a new deal with the club until 2023.
New hotel, same problems
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
Now, I can vouch for the fact that the Manchester traffic is pretty atrocious right now, as United found out when they were fined €15,000 (£13,203) by Uefa after last month's match with Valencia kicked off five minutes late.
This time the team stayed at a hotel half a mile away from the ground, but the bus journey still took 45 minutes - that matchday traffic, eh?
Despite their late arrival on Tuesday night, the game kicked off on time.
United usually stay at the Lowry Hotel in Salford, 2.5 miles away from Old Trafford.
But Mourinho said the team "changed hotel" and were "just around the corner", at the Hilton Garden Inn in Stretford, located at Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.
Jose walks the walk
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
In an episode that will no doubt provide great fodder for one of David Squires' superb sketches, Jose Mourinho also revealed that he walked to Old Trafford from the team's hotel at Old Trafford Cricket Ground - a quick 0.4 mile skip down the road.
"I walked with a hoodie in the middle of the fans and nobody recognised me," said Mourinho. "It took two minutes."
'Juve desire a big future'
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
Jose Mourinho also suggested Manchester United will need to invest to compete with the likes of Juve and Europe's best teams.
Asked how far United are away from the Italian champions, Mourinho said: "A bit far. Juventus are champions for seven years in a row, two Champions League finals in the last four or five years and not happy with what they have, they want more.
"They had (Gonzalo) Higuain, (Mario) Mandzukic, Dybala, they want more. They want Ronaldo. They had (Andrea) Barzagli, Chiellini, (Daniele) Rugani, they are not happy, they want more, they want Bonucci, and they go for the best players in the world.
"A big, big club with a big past but with also a big desire to have a big future and everything they put there to try to win, I don't say the Champions League, I think to win the treble, that's what they want."
Class of 2018?
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus
So, what did Jose Mourinho make of Manchester United's defeat? Interestingly, the Portuguese's response has been to tout a 'How to be a Central Defender' class at Harvard University, led by professors Bonucci and Chiellini.
That, and that United missed Marouane Fellaini...
"We played against one of the biggest, really biggest candidates, to win the Champions League and we did the possible," he said.
"We could get the different result, especially because of the way we played in the second half. We didn't especially because Mr (Leonardo) Bonucci, Mr (Giorgio) Chiellini, they could go to Harvard University to give classes about how to be a central defender. Absolutely fantastic.
"It is a team that has everything, they have talent everywhere. Of course Cristiano, Dybala, the talent they have in attack, but the quality all over the pitch and a really difficult match.
"In the second half we were more aggressive, big effort by the boys, same team that played two days ago, not really attacking solutions on the bench to try, no (Marouane) Felllaini to change the direction of the game.
"I'm happy with the players. Since the draw we knew it would be a fight with Valencia for the second position and that is what we are going to try."
Post update
For those who have somehow failed to remember the 'Battle of Craven Cottage', as it was never dubbed, Roy Hodgson's side trailed 3-1 after the first leg in Italy, but produced a stunning comeback to win 4-1 against the nine men of Juventus in the second.
The Cottagers were inspired by a Zoltan Gera double, as well as goals for Clint Dempsey and Bobby Zamora, after David Trezeguet had put the visitors ahead.