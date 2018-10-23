Klopp's Champions League news conference

More from Jurgen Klopp on Red Star Belgrade fans being banned from Anfield for Wednesday night's game: "I have played in empty stadiums. The fans were not banned, just not interested in the football we were playing!

"The support is different in England. You follow the game and support your team. It's not nice for the people from Belgrade but we would not have had a problem if their fans had been here.

"We are looked at as one of the most experienced sides in the competition. We are still pretty fresh compared to other teams, but this one advantage, in these home games, we need to make sure our crowd is there 100%.

"We need to be on our toes and it will be difficult for [Red Star] Belgrade, and that is good."