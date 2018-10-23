Klopp's Champions League news conference

More from Jurgen Klopp on Red Star Belgrade fans being banned from Anfield for Wednesday night's game: "I have played in empty stadiums. The fans were not banned, just not interested in the football we were playing!
"The support is different in England. You follow the game and support your team. It's not nice for the people from Belgrade but we would not have had a problem if their fans had been here.
"We are looked at as one of the most experienced sides in the competition. We are still pretty fresh compared to other teams, but this one advantage, in these home games, we need to make sure our crowd is there 100%.
"We need to be on our toes and it will be difficult for [Red Star] Belgrade, and that is good."
Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade (Wed, 20:00 BST)
Liverpool
Quote Message: Red Star will fight with all they have to win and get points at Anfield from Jurgen Klopp Liverpool manager
Red Star will fight with all they have to win and get points at Anfield
Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade (Wed, 20:00 BST)
IN: Sadio Mane
OUT: Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita
A quick reminder that Liverpool play Red Star Belgrade in their third Champions League Group C game at Anfield at 20:00 BST on Weddesnday night.
'We would not have had a problem'
Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade (Wed, 20:00 BST)
Liverpool
Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade (Wed, 20:00 BST)
Liverpool
'Red Star are well organised'
Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade (Wed, 20:00 BST)
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp on Red Star's threat: "Defending compact helps a lot. Red Star are the dominating side in Serbia, winning 80-90% in their league, but the Champions League is different.
"They did well against Napoli, who, yes, had more shots on target, but they did well.
"Against PSG, if Neymar starts scoring then nobody can defend that, but it's all about how they are able to defend and create chances and I know they can do that.
"They have different strikers to line up. They are tall and quick and have good footballers and their full-backs are really leggy and quick and offensive oriented.
"Red Star have a clear structure. Serbian teams are always organised and they know how to defend and are not scared to be aggressive.
"We have to be prepared to fight for every square metre of the pitch."
'We need the fans'
Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade (Wed, 20:00 BST)
Liverpool
"We need to to be ready to fight, and for that we need our crowd and that is very important," Jurgen Klopp said.
"Atmosphere can make the difference and we have to make sure of that again.
"It is a hard group for all teams and we have to make sure we make the next step against a really good side."
'We have to prove we can go to another level'
Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade (Wed, 20:00 BST)
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool going to another level: "We have to prove that. We know and we feel it but we have to show it.
"I don't have the feeling of being pleased but it's so far so good.
"But if we'd had a normal start with 18 points [in the Premier League], it would still be a good start.
"It's difficult. We don't look at the table, we look at the next opponent. We want to talk about Red Star and after that the Premier League.
"It will be a very interesting season and that's good news for the supporters. We want to stay in the race. That would be really cool."
Sadio Mane in contention
Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade (Wed, 20:00 BST)
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp: "Sadio Mane looked good in training the last few days, completely normal, and if nothing happens he is in contention.
That's good, but we have to see. Naby Keita will not be available and Jordan Henderson neither.
"Henderson is not serious but he will not be available for this weekend either, so the next two games he is out."
Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson OUT
Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade (Wed, 20:00 BST)
Red Star fans shut out
Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade (Wed, 20:00 BST)
The away end at Anfield on Wednesday night should be a pretty quiet place, with Red Star fans banned from their Champions League game with Liverpool.
The Serbian club has been banned from selling tickets to their supporters.
Red Star faced several Uefa charges, relating to a pitch invasion and the setting off of fireworks.
Liverpool second in Group C
Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade (Wed, 20:00 BST)
Group C is evenly poised, with Napoli (four points) just ahead of Liverpool and Paris St-Germain, who are both sitting on three.
The Reds lost 1-0 to the Italians in the last game, after beating PSG in a thriller at Anfield in the group's opening fixture.
See the full Champions League tables here
Liverpool v Red Star Belgrade (Wed, 20:00 BST)