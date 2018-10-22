Manchester United news conference

Back to Tuesday's game and when asked if midfielder Paul Pogba had improved as a player since his move from Juventus, Jose Mourinho said: "I don't like this press conference.
"I think the press conference is going in other directions. If the press conference is going in other directions then I want to go in another direction."
He then talks about forgiving Chelsea and their staff for Saturday's fracas. Ok, then.
Mourinho on Chelsea fall-out
Man Utd v Juventus (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
Jose Mourinho has been asked about the fall-out from Saturday's 2-2 draw with Chelsea.
He said: "Against Chelsea there were contradictions in all feelings. Everyone was happy with the performance, but nobody happy with the result. What I've told players is to get the best out of the feelings."
The return of Ronaldo
Man Utd v Juventus (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
EPACopyright: EPA
Obviously, one of the big themes about the game at Old Trafford on Tuesday will be the latest return of Cristiano Ronaldo to his former employers.
Headlines surrounding the Juventus striker have involved his alleged off-field activities, allegations which the 33-year-old strongly denies.
On the pitch, his form seems unaffected. He scored his fifth goal of the season in a 1-1 draw with Genoa on Sunday.
Team news - Sanchez ruled out of Juve game
Jose Mourinho says Alexis Sanchez has been ruled out of the game against Juventus.
More to come on that.
Packed house
Man Utd v Juventus (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
There is a lot of interest around Manchester United's Champions League enounter with Juventus tomorrow night.
The game at Old Trafford sees the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 42 goals during the 2007-08 campaign that saw United win the Premier League and Champions League.
Manager Jose Mourinho and striker Romelu Lukaku will be answering questions shortly.
Back to it on the training pitch
Man Utd v Juventus (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
AFPCopyright: AFP
Jose has already had his lieutenants out on the training ground this morning, going through their paces before they host Serie A leaders Juventus tomorrow night.
Our man on the scene Simon Stone says "Alexis Sanchez and Marouane Fellaini were amongst six
Manchester United players missing from the open section of the session.
"Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot and Scott
Mctominay were also absent.
"Of that six, only Sanchez was involved in Saturday’s 2-2
draw at Chelsea."
You again?
Man Utd v Juventus (Tuesday, 20:00 BST)
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Greetings.
Fresh from getting to know the Stamford Bridge staff a little better on Saturday, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is appearing in front of the media ahead of his team's Champions League Group H game against Juventus at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
Striker Romelu Lukaku is also speaking, so stick around if you want to read their wisdom.
Live Reporting
By Alistair Magowan and Ryan Dobney
All times stated are UK
