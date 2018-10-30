Listen: Saturday's non-league action

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. All games kick-off at 15:00 BST

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST

    National League

    AFC Fylde v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London

    Aldershot Town v Braintree Town - BBC Surrey

    Barnet v Maidstone - BBC Radio Kent

    Bromley v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees

    Eastleigh v Salford City - BBC Radio Solent

    Ebbsfleet v Barrow - BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio Cumbria

    Harrogate Town v Chesterfield - BBC Radio York

    Havant & Waterlooville v FC Halifax Town - BBC Radio Solent

    Solihull Moors v Boreham Wood - BBC Three Counties Radio

    Wrexham v Gateshead - BBC Radio Wales

    National League North

    Alfreton Town v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Hereford FC v Altrincham - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Kidderminster Harriers v Southport - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    York City v Bradford (Park Avenue) - BBC Radio York

    National League South

    Chippenham Town v Woking - BBC Surrey

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top