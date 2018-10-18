Build up to Premier League press conferences
Summary
- Get involved using #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
- International break reaction
- Previewing weekend's Premier League action
- Updates from 10 Premier League press conferences
- Managers include Mauricio Pochettino (12:30 BST), Unai Emery (13:00) & Chris Hughton (13:30)
Live Reporting
By Emma Sanders
All times stated are UK
Post update
But first let's reflect on the international break.
It was a pretty decent one for England. Eric Dier was compared to Sergio Busquets, the Three Lions got a draw against the World Cup finalists and they delivered a memorable performance to beat Spain.
Raheem Sterling was on fire and scored his first goals for England in three years (!!) and Wales youngster Harry Wilson scored another screamer in the win over the Republic of Ireland.
Not bad.
Post update
We've got updates from 10 Premier League press conferences today.
Here's what times they're scheduled:
Tottenham – 12:30 *(all times BST)
West Ham – 12:30
Arsenal – 13:00
Burnley – 13:15
Watford – 13:30
Leicester – 13:30
Brighton – 13:30
Southampton – 14:00
Fulham – 14:30
Huddersfield – 15:00
Post update
The international break is over and that only means one thing…
THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK!
And what better way to kick-start the weekend than a blockbuster fixture between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime.
B-e-a-utifuuuul.
As far as international breaks go though, it wasn’t all that bad was it?