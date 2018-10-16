Reaction to England's win over Spain
- Raheem Sterling ends his England goal drought
- England 3-0 before half time
- Three Lions' first win in Spain since 1987
- Victory leaves England on four points; second in Group D, behind the Spaniards
'England's landmark moment?'
Spain 2-3 England
The BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty was in Seville to witness one of England's best first-half performances in living memory.
Here's his verdict as the Three Lions held firm in the second half to record a vital win over Spain.
Sean Brookes: The competitiveness of the game is beyond argument, hopefully the Nations League will reduce pointless friendlies. WC semi finalists & a lot of what I heard was we beat no one. Last night puts that to bed, excellent game & performance. Southgate is still the one!
Gareth Southgate fielded the youngest England team this century.
And Raheem Sterling may have grabbed all of the headlines, but which other player caught your eye last night?
Ross Barkley? Harry Winks? Joe Gomez?
Raheem reigns in Spain
Spain 2-3 England
More back pages for you as Raheem Sterling and his assist king last night Harry Kane feature heavily.
What the papers say: A Sterling night
Spain 2-3 England
As expected, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling dominates the back pages of the papers this morning, with some sub editors having a grand ol' time with their headlines.
A pick of the bunch is this effort from The Telegraph.
A memorable night in Spain
Spain 2-3 England
Well, that was a night to remember in Seville, wasn't it?
If you're an England fan, that is... the Spain supporters may prefer to tap into their short-term memory bank reserves to store this one in.
There are plenty of talking points, but the man on most people's minds will be a certain Raheem Sterling, who scored a brilliant double - his first international goals in 27 games.