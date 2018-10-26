Newcastle fans

Saturday's Premier League - Liverpool, Newcastle & Wolves in action

Summary

  1. Brighton v Wolves
  2. Fulham v Bournemouth - Radio London commentary
  3. Liverpool v Cardiff City - 5 live commentary
  4. Southampton v Newcastle
  5. Watford v Huddersfield Town
  6. Leicester host West Ham in evening fixture