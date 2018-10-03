Champions League reaction and build-up

Ajax travelled to Munich on Tuesday night and came away with a 1-1 draw.

They are sitting above the Germans in Group E after Noussair Mazraoui snuffed out Mats Hummels' fourth-minute goal.

Prior to this game, Ajax had lost four of five away games to German teams in the competition.

Can the Dutch keep up this form in Europe and make it through to the knockout stages?

Meanwhile, Real Madrid endured a disappointing night in Moscow.

The defending champions were beaten 1-0, despite enjoying 72% possession and managing 26 shots, but only four were on target.

As a result, CSKA top Group G with four points, while Real are second with three.