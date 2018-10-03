Champions League reaction and build-up
Summary
- Man Utd held at home to Valencia - boos at final whistle
- David Silva strike seals late win for Man City
- Tottenham face Barcelona for first time since 1982 (20:00 BST)
- Liverpool away to Napoli (20:00)
- Real Madrid lose in Moscow
Mixed night for Bayern and Madrid
Ajax travelled to Munich on Tuesday night and came away with a 1-1 draw.
They are sitting above the Germans in Group E after Noussair Mazraoui snuffed out Mats Hummels' fourth-minute goal.
Prior to this game, Ajax had lost four of five away games to German teams in the competition.
Can the Dutch keep up this form in Europe and make it through to the knockout stages?
Meanwhile, Real Madrid endured a disappointing night in Moscow.
The defending champions were beaten 1-0, despite enjoying 72% possession and managing 26 shots, but only four were on target.
As a result, CSKA top Group G with four points, while Real are second with three.
Thomas Maxwell: why is nobody talking Bayern vs ajax? Ajax are top of their group after a really good performance away from home. Could've won.
Hang on Thomas, I'm coming to that
Silva lining for City
Hoffenheim 1-2 Man City
Manchetser City fell behind after just 43 seconds in Germany, but a Sergio Aguero equaliser later int the first half brought the Blues back into the game.
Hoffenheim probably thought they were able to hold on for at least a draw, but David Silva had other ideas, as he latched on to a defensive error to score in the 87th minute.
That strike secured City's first Champions League points of the season, following their loss to Lyon in the first round.
David Cain: Favourite October football memory? Easy. Luton 7 Shilton's Southampton O. 19 October 1985. And on my 13th birthday too!
Matty BHaFCseden: Favourite October footballing memory.. BRIGHTON 5 - 0 Norwich A @GM_83 hat-trick at the Amex.
54 days and counting...
Man Utd 0-0 Valencia
So, Manchester United have now gone four games without a win at home. That's 54 days.
There appeared at least a bit more about them last night compared to their flat performance against West Ham at the weekend, with a passionate pre-game huddle and more intent in front of goal.
But no goals came, and the players were booed at the final whistle by pockets of a frustrated Old Trafford crowd.
And if Valencia had been tidier with their finishing, it could well have ended up a much more disastrous night for Jose Mourinho's men.
Gaz Darlington: Jose will bemoan he doesn't have the defenders to play out from the back but then won't comment on his golden pair, the pedestrian Matic and Fellaini in midfield who need 5 touches before they can even pass a ball 5 yards sideways Jose is playing to get his pay day.
Jake Leslie: United fan here, I've been a fan since a very long time, I know we are not performing well but we support the team if they win lose or draw. Fed up of people saying get him out or get this guy out, it's the whole team not one player or one manager. True fans agree.
Sibear71: Watched United last night. There is no outlet down the right channel. Sanchez is useless. Valencia can't get past a man to cross. Have we no pacy right wingers, and if not why not?
'Keep fighting' - Pogba
Man Utd 0-0 Valencia
Another day, another discussion about a lacklustre Manchester United performance.
We could go with the usual questions such as how much longer can Jose Mourinho hold on to his job? And we still will.
But because I am keen to bring some joy to this very grey-looking Autumnal early October day here in Salford, I want to know your favourite October football memory?
Go on, tap into those memory banks. Did your side record a famous Champions League win? Or did you score a hat-trick in a Sunday league game to see your team through to the next round of the cup?
Get involved.
Hitting the headlines overseas
And finally, let's take a look at the papers elsewhere in the continent.
Spanish paper Marca features Real Madrid's shock 1-0 loss to CSKA Moscow, with a mention of Valencia's dogged draw with Manchester United.
While Italian la Gazzetta focuses on Juve's comfortable win over Young Boys. they are in the same group as United, remember.
Rashford rises to challenge
Man Utd 0-0 Valencia
One good thing to come out of last night's disappointing result for the Reds, was striker Marcus Rashford's confident man of the match performance. The Englishman hit the bar with a free-kick and looked one of United's liveliest players.
'United going nowhere'
Man Utd 0-0 Valencia
Pogba and Mourinho unite?
Man Utd 0-0 Valencia
There's been much talk of a supposed rift between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba, but according to the Guardian's back page today, they are united in one thing - frustration.
Around the back pages
The printing presses have been busy overnight processing yet more headlines dominated by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and his side's indifferent form (in all competitions).
There's also a fair few images of Mourinho's forlorn-looking facial expression at the final whistle, as he attempts to make sense of the Reds' 0-0 draw with Valencia.
Mourinho under (more) pressure and City saved by Silva
Hello all.
It's a bit grim and gloomy around Old Trafford this morning, and I'm not just talking about the drizzly weather.
While some Manchester United fans will want to look at the positives from last night (David de Gea kept a clean sheet is one off the top of my head) others will focus on another boring and uninspired performance.
It was a much brighter night for Manchester City, though, who left it late to come from behind to see-off Hoffenheim thanks to an 87th minute David Silva strike.
The other big talking point from last night's action was Real Madrid slumping to defeat to CSKA Moscow.
But before we dissect all of that and then look ahead to tonight's juicy match-ups, let's take a look at what the papers are saying...