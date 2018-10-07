Listen: Saturday's non-league football

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST (unless stated)

    National League

    Boreham Wood v Maidenhead United - BBC Three Counties Radio

    Dagenham & Redbridge v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales

    Eastleigh v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Surrey

    Harrogate Town v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio York

    Havant & Waterlooville v Gateshead - BBC Radio Solent

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v Chorley - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Stockport County v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Woking v Chelmsford City - BBC Surrey

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top