Live
Son gives Spurs lead over Dortmund, Real in front against Ajax
viewing this page
Summary
- Use the play icon to watch 5 live Final Score with commentary
- Son's side-foot volley from Vertonghen cross for Spurs lead
- Jadon Sancho to play English opposition for first time
- Spurs went out at this stage last season against Juventus
- Ajax v Real Madrid in other game - Benzema scores after great work from Vinicius
- Get involved - #bbcfootball
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Tottenham 1-0 Borussia Dortmund
Christian Eriksen has unsurprisingly been one of Spurs' most dangerous players so far. He's had more shots than any of his teammates (3) and has played three key passes.
It's Davinson Sanchez who has played more passes though (86) - with a 96.5% accuracy rate - and he's also had the most touches of any Tottenham player (94).
Rate the players
Tottenham 1-0 Borussia Dortmund
You can rate the players during the game by heading over here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Gingeresting: This has been a great high-paced game between two evenly matched sides. Credit to the referee for letting it flow so much.
Lambo: Say what you want about how good Son is, Pochettino needs to be recognised for helping Son mature into the player he is today
60 not out
Ajax 0-1 Real Madrid
Not to be sniffed at is it, 60...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Amrul Choudrey: Has there been a greater Asian player? Yes. Ji-Sung Park. Check his medal collection?
CLOSE!
Tottenham 1-0 Borussia Dortmund
Now they have had - good build-up play which ends with Mahmoud Dahoud hitting a low shot from range straight at Hugo Lloris.
Post update
Tottenham 1-0 Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund now with a good spell of possession but they haven't had a single effort on goal in the second half.
Post update
Tottenham 1-0 Borussia Dortmund
Spurs have been excellent since half-time, really energetic and full of tempo. Dortmund are struggling a bit, Omer Toprak has to slide in brilliantly to cut out a low cross.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Urban Bourbon: I'm a Liverpool fan but I have what can only be described as a footballing crush on Son Heung Min
Tim: Vertonghen should be played at left back more often. The man is on fire tonight!
GOAL - Ajax 0-1 Real Madrid
Karim Benzema
Ajax were perhaps hard done by in the first half to have that goal ruled out but now Real lead! An away goal for the multi-defending champions.
It' ssuperb stuff from teenager Vinicius Jnr, he dances down the left wing, cuts into the area, goes past two men, looks to be going the long way around but then tees up Karim Benzema, who lets the ball come across his body and slams it into the top corner.
Vintage finish.
Post update
Tottenham 1-0 Borussia Dortmund
Here is Christian Pulisic into the area - great defending by Davinson Sanchez!
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Ash Williamns: Pulisic is anonymous. If he’s like this for Chelsea next season that’ll be money well wasted.
Choomah: OGS auditioned for the United manager role yesterday. Today, it's Pochettino's turn and he's looking like the favourite.
'Son wanted playing in'
Tottenham 1-0 Dortmund
Lee Dixon
Former Arsenal and England defender on BBC Radio 5 live
Son was staring at Jan Vertonghen as if to say 'why didn't you play me in?' a little reverse pass would have put him in on goal.
He certainly told Vertonghen with his eyes!
All of a sudden those high-vis yellow shirts are getting nowhere near the white ones.
Spurs digging deep
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
Spurs had just the start they wanted to the second half and now they have something precious to protect - or even add to.
Son has risen to the extra responsibility with Harry Kane out. No wonder the Spurs fans love him.
Post update
Tottenham 1-0 Borussia Dortmund
Christian Eriksen looks offside but is waved on, he wins a corner and Toby Alderweireld has a header saved by Roman Burki. A few tackles come steaming in in midfield...
Post update
Tottenham 1-0 Borussia Dortmund
Jan Vertonghen has turned into Gareth Bale since half time! He drives on from halfway, is shown inside and drives past another man before firing over with his swinger of a right foot.
Christian Eriksen then hits a low shot straight at Roman Burki. Spurs look good right now. But better without Harry Kane?
Have a word Dr...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Scott Gerard: When was the last time Eriksen scored a free kick? I think he should be off them, the form he's in let Son take them!
Dr David: say what you like about Kane, Son and Tottenham have been better without him. Kane to United next season.
Aaron J Wood: Has there ever been a greater Asian footballer than the wonderful Son Heung-Min?
Post update
Tottenham 1-0 Borussia Dortmund
Spurs half an hour away from a first-leg win, Dortmund will fancy their chances of nicking an away goal yet though. Good game still.
CLOSE!
Ajax 0-0 Real Madrid
Chances at either end in Amsterdam - first Karim Benzema has a shot saved and then Ajax break free, Dabid Neres is away and gone but he never looks convincing and his shot in the end is tame and straight at Thibaut Courtois.
Post update
Tottenham 1-0 Borussia Dortmund
Son Heung-min has scored nine Champions League goals. Among Asian players, only Maxim Shatskikh (11) has scored more for Dynamo Kyiv.