Listen: Saturday's National League and FA Cup Third Qualifying Round commentaries
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST (unless stated)
National League
Aldershot Town v FC Halifax Town - BBC Surrey
Braintree Town v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent
Ebbsfleet v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York
Hartlepool United v Boreham Wood - BBC Tees
Wrexham v Havant & Waterlooville - BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Solent
FA Cup Third Qualifying Round
Hereford v Welling United - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Warrington Town v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire
Woking v AFC Kempston Rovers - BBC Surrey